King Corbin Reveals What He Is Most Nervous About Performing In An Empty Arena

King Corbin recently spoke with Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast where he discussed wrestling in an empty arena lately.

Working in front of no fans has certainly been a new experience for all of the WWE roster. King Corbin spoke about the situation and revealed that it is he is most nervous about when he appears.

“The part I am most nervous about is the entrance because the second my music hits, everybody in that building is booing.” said Corbin. “For the most part I’m getting that instant reaction. These people are here to have a good time; they’re ready to have fun. That’s the fear everybody has is there is no reaction and now we know for a fact that there will be no reaction to what we’re doing. So it’s really tough to wrap my mind around it.”

H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions.