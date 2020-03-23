King Corbin Wants A Full Roster Of “Guys Who Want To Be John Cena”

King Corbin was a recent guest on the After The Bell podcast where he spoke about the current roster, admitting he wished they would push themselves more.

Corbin spoke openly about the current roster saying he believes people are happy to be sat at home to just get paid. He then went on to say he wants to see a full roster of people hoping to become John Cena.

“If you don’t want [the top]spot, you don’t belong here,” he said. “People are content at sitting in the middle or sitting at home and getting paid. That irritates me to no end. If you don’t want to be the best here, don’t be here, leave. You’re hurting what we do. I want a whole roster of guys who want to be John Cena. Want to be on that level. That’s part of the problem with some of the guys here. They’re just content on being ‘blah’ That’s what frustrates me about being in the main event spot, but Roman is still The Guy. I want to be the guy where everybody is going, ‘Put me with Corbin. I want to draw money with Corbin.’ I want Lesnar or The Rock to go, ‘I want to work with him.'”

