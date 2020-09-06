ProWrestling.com
Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Kip Sabian And Penelope Ford Reveal They Will Get Married On AEW Dynamite

During AEW All Out last night Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford made a major announcement about a future episode of AEW Dynamite.

The dup revealed that on a future episode of the show, they will be getting married live on television inside the ring! However, before that, Kip said that he needs a bachelor’s party and that on Dynamite this coming Wednesday, he will reveal who his best man is.