Kip Sabian Set For AEW Double Or Nothing Casino Ladder Match

You can officially add “Superbad” Kip Sabian to the list of confirmed competitors in the upcoming Casino Ladder Match, set to take place next Saturday night at AEW Double or Nothing, live on pay-per-view.

The match will see two competitors start out in the ring. A symbolic poker chip will hang high above the ring, which will earn the winner of the match a future opportunity at the AEW World Championship. Seven additional competitors will enter in 90-second intervals.

Updated Lineup: