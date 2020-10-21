Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo Signs Long-Term Contract With IMPACT Wrestling

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has signed a new long-term deal with IMPACT Wrestling, just days before the promotion’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year.

The news was first broken on this week’s IMPACT Press Pass and later confirmed by the self-proclaimed “Virtuosa” on Twitter.

Purrazzo, 26, debuted with IMPACT in June after several weeks of vignettes hyping up her arrival. She won the Knockouts title from Jordynne Grace at Slammiversary, and is set to defend the belt against Kylie Rae this Saturday at Bound for Glory.