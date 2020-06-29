Knockouts Gauntlet Match Set For IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary PPV

The Knockouts division will be on full display at IMPACT Wrestling’s upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Not only will Jordynne Grace put the Knockouts Championship on the line against Deonna Purrazzo, but the show will also feature a stacked gauntlet match!

The winner will receive a future title opportunity to challenge whomever leaves Slammiversary with the title. Competing in the gauntlet will be:

Rosemary

Nevaeh

Su Yung (as “Susie”)

Kiera Hogan

Taya Valkyrie

Tasha Steelz

Alisha Edwards

Kylie Rae

Kimber Lee

Jessicka Havok

IMPACT Wrestling’s annual Slammiversary event takes place Saturday, July 18 live on pay-per-view and streaming online through FITE TV.