Knockouts Gauntlet Match Set For IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary PPV

The Knockouts division will be on full display at IMPACT Wrestling’s upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Not only will Jordynne Grace put the Knockouts Championship on the line against Deonna Purrazzo, but the show will also feature a stacked gauntlet match!

The winner will receive a future title opportunity to challenge whomever leaves Slammiversary with the title. Competing in the gauntlet will be:

  • Rosemary
  • Nevaeh
  • Su Yung (as “Susie”)
  • Kiera Hogan
  • Taya Valkyrie
  • Tasha Steelz
  • Alisha Edwards
  • Kylie Rae
  • Kimber Lee
  • Jessicka Havok

IMPACT Wrestling’s annual Slammiversary event takes place Saturday, July 18 live on pay-per-view and streaming online through FITE TV.