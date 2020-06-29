Knockouts Gauntlet Match Set For IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary PPV

The Knockouts division will be on full display at IMPACT Wrestling’s upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.
Not only will Jordynne Grace put the Knockouts Championship on the line against Deonna Purrazzo, but the show will also feature a stacked gauntlet match!
The winner will receive a future title opportunity to challenge whomever leaves Slammiversary with the title. Competing in the gauntlet will be:
- Rosemary
- Nevaeh
- Su Yung (as “Susie”)
- Kiera Hogan
- Taya Valkyrie
- Tasha Steelz
- Alisha Edwards
- Kylie Rae
- Kimber Lee
- Jessicka Havok
IMPACT Wrestling’s annual Slammiversary event takes place Saturday, July 18 live on pay-per-view and streaming online through FITE TV.