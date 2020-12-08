Impact
Knockouts Tag Team Match Announced For Impact Wrestling Final Resolution
Impact Wrestling is looking to end 2020 on a high note with Final Resolution.
The next Impact Plus special event on Saturday, December 12, will now feature Knockouts tag team action as Havok and Nevaeh will take on The Sea Stars. This bout won’t be part of the ongoing Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament, however, as Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo were already eliminated by Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz. As of this writing, Havok and Nevaeh remain and will face Jordynne Grace and Jazz in the semifinals.
Final Resolution will also see Ethan Page go one-on-one with Impact Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson, while Chris Bey will challenge Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship in the main event.
The rest of the Final Resolution card should be fleshed out on Tuesday’s new episode of Impact where AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will make an appearance.
Impact Wrestling Final Resolution
December 12, 2020
Impact World Championship
Rich Swann (c) vs. Chris Bey
Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page
The Sea Stars vs. Havok & Nevaeh
AEW
IMPACT Wrestling Officially Announces Kenny Omega For This Week’s Show
IMPACT Wrestling has officially confirmed that Kenny Omega will be making an appearance on their show next week.
Omega defeated Jon Moxley under questionable circumstances to become the new AEW World Champion this past Wednesday night on a special “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, thanks in large part to outside interference from IMPACT EVP Don Callis.
After Omega delivered a series of four brutal V-Triggers, a One-Winged Angel and used the microphone brought to the ring by Callis to attack and bloody Moxley, the two quickly scooped up the coveted title belt and ran through the backstage area, past a livid Tony Khan and the rest of the All Elite Wrestling locker room.
The official IMPACT Twitter account posted: “Breaking: We can officially confirm that new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear on IMPACT this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV!”
IMPACT has already taped all of their television through the end of the year and up to their Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16, 2021. While it is possible that Omega secretly worked the tapings – the promotion tapes on a closed set and spoilers have not leaked for the show in quite some time – it’s more likely he will appear in an off-site promo with Callis.
BREAKING: We can officially confirm that new @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX will appear on IMPACT THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KOhatMvcJo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 5, 2020
Impact
Viewership, Ratings Data Revealed For 12/1 Impact Wrestling
It’s not often that viewership and ratings data are available for Impact Wrestling, but Tuesday’s episode cracked the Top 150, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com.
The December 1 episode, which aired with no knowledge of the developing Impact/AEW partnership, drew 166,000 viewers on AXS TV. Impact drew a 0.05 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic.
In comparison, Brandon Thurston reported earlier this year that Impact averaged 150,000 weekly viewers in quarter three. The January 7 and September 22 episodes reportedly drew the highest numbers on AXS this year with 200,000 viewers. These numbers do not reflect views on Twitch or delayed viewings on Impact Plus.
This week’s Impact was headlined by Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack as the company continues the build to the next Impact Plus special event, Final Resolution, on December 12. Final Resolution will see Bey challenge Impact World Champion Rich Swann, while Ethan Page will go one-on-one with Karl Anderson.
Next week’s Impact will likely see a boost in numbers following the advertised appearance of new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega alongside Impact EVP Don Callis.
AEW
Jordynne Grace Lists Her AEW vs IMPACT Wrestling Dream Matches
Winter is here, and it has brought with it the tease of a potential new relationship between All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling, two companies that until this Wednesday night had very little to do with one another.
Kenny Omega and IMPACT EVP Don Callis hatching their evil plan to steal the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley on Dynamite has drawn immediate reactions from fans and those in the industry alike, and that includes former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.
Thicc Mama Pump weighed in on Twitter with her “official crossover dream match thread” pitting the stars of AEW against some interesting names from the IMPACT brand.
There are some potential classics in the making among this rather bizarre and eclectic list of matches, including AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The North, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander, and a battle between Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb. Sign us the heck up!
We’re not exactly sure what The Dark Order’s John Silver did to piss Jordynne off, but apparently it was bad enough to land him in a singles match with the completely unhinged MMA legend Ken Shamrock.
Check out the whole list below.
- Abadon vs. Su Yung
- The Young Bucks vs. The North
- Wardlow vs. Rhino
- Diamante vs. Kiera Hogan
- Big Swole vs. Tasha Steelz
- Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny Swinger
- Serena Deeb vs. Deonna Purrazzo
- Joey Janela vs. Chris Bey
- John Silver vs. Ken Shamrock
- Debate: MJF vs. Julian (aka Ethan Page)
- Nyla Rose vs. Jessicka Havok
- Sting vs. Tommy Dreamer
- Jack Evans vs. Rich Swann
- Darby Allin vs. Suicide
- Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander
- Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Edwards
- Eddie Kingston vs. Willie Mack
- Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie
This is my official AEW/IMPACT crossover dream match thread 🚨
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Yung Bucks v The North pic.twitter.com/J2yRiYdPiZ
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Diamante v Kiera Hogan pic.twitter.com/CD6vPPhCED
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Joey Janela v Chris Bey pic.twitter.com/TqCOViXpf6
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Max v Julian (not a match, but a DEBATE) pic.twitter.com/EObugp8w4s
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Jack Evans v Rich Swann pic.twitter.com/3vLXhWlJuf
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Nyla Rose v Jessika Havok (MF hoss fight) pic.twitter.com/RBWQtjbsIS
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Kris Stat v Taya V pic.twitter.com/RoUcBAjVsJ
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Darby Allin v Suicide pic.twitter.com/V9EhYZ73DC
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Kenny Omega v Josh Alexander (guaranteed 5 ⭐️) pic.twitter.com/uMZgiRSyqu
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
John Moxley v Eddie Edwards pic.twitter.com/EgJQdepPN3
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Eddie Kingston v Willie Mack pic.twitter.com/JNqzdGqHOb
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
