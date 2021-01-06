Knockouts Tag Team Title Match, Ethan Page vs. Karate Man Set For Impact Hard To Kill

The Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament finals are now set for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 16.

Havok and Nevaeh defeated Jordynne Grace and Jazz in a semi-finals match on this week’s Impact. As a result, Havok and Nevaeh will face Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz at the pay-per-view to crown the new champions.

Additionally, we now know that Ethan Page will face The Karate Man (his alter ego) in a singles match at Hard to Kill. It may be safe to assume this will be a cinematic match. It could also be Page’s final Impact appearance since his contract expired at the turn of the year.

Below is the updated Hard to Kill card:

IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill

January 16, 2020

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns

Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

X-Division Title Match

Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh

Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man