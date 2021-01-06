Impact
Knockouts Tag Team Title Match, Ethan Page vs. Karate Man Set For Impact Hard To Kill
The Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament finals are now set for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 16.
Havok and Nevaeh defeated Jordynne Grace and Jazz in a semi-finals match on this week’s Impact. As a result, Havok and Nevaeh will face Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz at the pay-per-view to crown the new champions.
Additionally, we now know that Ethan Page will face The Karate Man (his alter ego) in a singles match at Hard to Kill. It may be safe to assume this will be a cinematic match. It could also be Page’s final Impact appearance since his contract expired at the turn of the year.
Below is the updated Hard to Kill card:
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill
January 16, 2020
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns
Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
X-Division Title Match
Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man
Scott D’Amore Talks Impact Wrestling’s Relationship With AEW, Don Callis Rumors
In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore talked about the company’s new relationship with AEW, rumors of Don Callis leaving Impact, Hard to Kill, and more.
When asked about Kenny Omega’s involvement, D’Amore praised Omega’s forward-thinking mindset.
Kenny is a forward-thinker, and he doesn’t think in the confines of traditional wrestling. It’s the same with the Young Bucks and Tony Khan [of AEW], they’re all forward-thinkers. And we are very proud of what we’re building at Impact Wrestling. Since Anthem came in, the goal has always been the long-term. You can’t do this in a day, a week, a month or a year. Incrementally, we’ve tried to get better, brick by brick. So yes, this is a chance for us to show off our talent.
This isn’t just a chance to see Kenny Omega—it’s a chance to see Kenny Omega reunite with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. That’s a Bullet Club reunion, and you’re putting them with Rich Swann, who is showing he can be a great world champion, and one of the most iconic teams in wrestling, especially Impact Wrestling, in the Motor City Machine Guns. They’re a team that constantly gets overlooked for their contributions in revolutionizing tag-team wrestling, and they’re as homegrown for Impact as anyone. This is a match for wrestling fans, you get to watch these six men go at it in the ring.
Regarding the rumors of Don Callis leaving Impact to work with Omega in AEW, D’Amore said speculation is a good thing.
Everybody is going to speculate, but that’s a good thing. Speculation can lead to buzz. Don has been a huge part of what we’ve done here. We’ve been friends for the past 25 years. In life and in business, people make changes, but I will say that Don has been an integral part of everything we have done at Impact. Again, we’ll see what comes next, but Don is executive vice president at Impact Wrestling. He’s also the mentor and manager for the AEW world champion, and he’s helped create this crossover and a very special time in the wrestling business.
Whether Don and I are both at Impact Wrestling, or if we’re in different parts of the world or in different industries, there will always be a connection and a friendship. Fans should continue to speculate and enjoy, but don’t let it get in the way of enjoying the ride of some really cool and exciting times.
And for those waiting for The Young Bucks to return to Impact, Scott D’Amore reminded readers that Impact’s door is always open. Click here to read the interview in full.
Tommy Dreamer Says There Were Plans For Ace Austin To Win Impact World Title Twice
Former X-Division Champion Ace Austin recently appeared on Tommy Dreamer House of Hardcore podcast. During the interview, the two discussed how Impact had plans to put the World Championship on Austin two different times.
Dreamer explained that Austin was on track to win the World Title last year after winning the number one contender’s tournament while Tessa Blanchard was away. However, Trey returning from his concussion changed those plans.
“You have twice come so so close to becoming the champ. The first time was ‘he’s not ready.’ The second time it was when Trey got hurt, he got a concussion. We filmed two different finishes with you and Wentz. I told Wentz, from that performance, we got a singles star in Wentz. We were about to pull the trigger on making you the champ and had already put you with Fulton. It was all contingent on Trey being able to come back from his concussion. Trey coming back kind of screwed you from being champ,”
Austin would go on to be inserted in the five-way World Title main event at Slammiversary alongside Trey, Eddie Edwards, and eventually the returning Rich Swann and Eric Young.
Austin and Dreamer went on to discuss that Blanchard is considered the youngest World Champion at 24 years and 170 days old. Austin still has time to break the record as he turns 24 at the end February.
You can check out their conversation in the video below.
A Look Ahead At This Week’s Absolute Insane Week In Pro Wrestling
Welcome to 2021. It’s going to be a crazy week.
Monday, January 4
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 1
Bell Time: 2:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- New Japan Rambo
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
- IWGP Tag Title Match: Dangerous Tekkers (c) vs. G.O.D.
- IWGP U.S. Title Briefcase: KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Great O-Khan
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
- IWGP Double Title Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
WWE Monday Night Raw
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- Universal Title Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Keith Lee
- Legends Night
Tuesday, January 5
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 2
Bell Time: 3:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way
- IWGP Jr. Tag Title Match: Kanemaru & El Desperado (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
- NEVER Title Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
- SANADA vs. EVIL
- IWGP Jr. Title Match: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. TBD
- IWGP Double Title Match: TBD (c) vs. Jay White
AEW DARK
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
IMPACT Wrestling
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS TV or Twitch
- Knockouts Tag Tournament: Jordynne Grace & Jazz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
- Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
- Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young & Joe Doering
- 3-Minute Challenge: Moose vs. Matthew Palmer
Wednesday, January 6
NJPW New Year Dash
Bell Time: 4:30 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World
MLW Kings of Colosseum
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube, Fubu Sports or The Roku Channel
- National Title Match: Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
- Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
- Tag Team Title Match: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
- Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT
- AEW World Title Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix
- AEW Women’s Title Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon
- Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
- Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- NXT Title Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
- Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
- Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
- Cruiserweight Title Match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik
Friday, January 8
WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX
- Intercontinental Title Match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
- Smackdown Tag Title Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Saturday, January 9
IMPACT Wrestling: Genesis
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: IMPACT Plus or FITE
- I Quit Match: Willie Mack vs. Moose
- Super X-Cup: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
- Super X-Cup: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
- Super X-Cup: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
- Super X-Cup: KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian
- Super X-Cup Semifinals
- Super X-Cup Finals
