Knockouts Tag Team Titles Returning To IMPACT Wrestling, 2021 PPV Announced

IMPACT Wrestling has announced the return of the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships, reigniting a division that has been dormant since the original title belts were deactivated in 2013.

While details are scarce at this point, it was revealed at Saturday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view that the tag team championships will return at the IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16, 2021.

The original Knockouts Tag Team Champions were crowned at the end of a tournament that took place on IMPACT television in 2009, culminating in Sarita (aka Sarah Stock) and Taylor Wilde defeating the Beautiful People in the finals at No Surrender.

The belts had an unfortunately short history, largely due to the lack of consistent tag teams on TNA’s roster during that time period. Eric Young and ODB, who were involved in a comedic on-screen romance at the time, won the titles in 2012 and held them for 469 days before the company officially deactivated them after a long period of inactivity.

The possibility of IMPACT bringing the Knockouts titles back has been discussed for quite some time. One positive sign is that looking at the current landscape, almost every single member of the 2020 Knockouts division, with the exception of only a few, have a tag team partner they appear with on a weekly basis. That includes: