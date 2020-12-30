Impact
Knockouts Title Match Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV, Updated Card
IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend her title against Taya Valkyrie at their second annual Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16.
Purrazzo and Kimber Lee met Taya and Rosemary in the first round of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament recently, with the later team getting the victory. The champion came back for revenge, costing Taya the win in the semifinals.
This will be the first time the two have ever faced off one-on-one, and should be a good one between arguably the MVP of IMPACT Wrestling in 2020 and the longest reigning Knockouts Champion in history.
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill
January 16, 2020
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns
Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
X-Division Title Match
Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. TBD
Impact
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers To Appear Together On IMPACT Wrestling Next Week
IMPACT has officially announced that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, will appear on the first episode of IMPACT Wrestling in 2021.
The promotion will be getting back to business as usual next week after two weeks of year-end holiday specials, with only two weeks remaining at that point to build towards their annual Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16.
When we last left the former Bullet Club members, they were attacking IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns backstage – Omega’s first appearance on the show outside of his tour bus. A six-man tag team match has already been announced as the main event of Hard To Kill.
Next week’s show will also feature the second semifinal match in the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament. Jordynne Grace and the legend Jazz will take on Jessicka Havok and Nevaeh, with the winners advancing to battle Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the gold in the finals.
.@AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX and The Good Brothers w/ @TheDonCallis will appear on IMPACT NEXT TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ul5ZnqTg5c
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 30, 2020
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Pays Their Respects To Brodie Lee
IMPACT Wrestling paid their respects to the late Jon Huber on Tuesday night, dedicating this week’s episode on AXS TV to the beloved professional wrestler who passed away this past weekend.
A graphic airing at the top of the broadcast read “In Memory of Jon ‘Brodie Lee’ Huber 1979-2020”, a nice touch from the promotion, especially considering that he never had the opportunity to wrestle for IMPACT or TNA.
For those who have asked, we do not have live coverage of IMPACT this week as they are on their second week of year-end holiday specials giving out awards and looking back on the best moments of 2020.
Tonight's IMPACT is dedicated to the memory of Jon "Brodie Lee" Huber.
It's Tuesday. You know what that means. pic.twitter.com/pAxXDBbSyZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 30, 2020
Impact
Former WWE & NWA Champion Jazz Now Taking Bookings For 2021 Retirement Tour
Former WWF Women’s Champion and NWA Women’s World Champion Jazz has announced that she is now taking bookings for a retirement tour to take place in 2021.
Jazz had previously announced plans for a retirement tour in 2020 but with much of the independent wrestling world shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, one never materialized.
She is currently teaming with Jordynne Grace in a tournament to crown new Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The two will battle Havok and Nevaeh in the semifinal round next week when IMPACT Wrestling returns to regular programing.
Jazz got her start wrestling for ECW before making the jump to WWF at the turn of the century. She defeated Trish Stratus to win the women’s title shortly after debuting, and successfully defended the belt against both Stratus and Lita at WrestleMania X-8. She was consistently in the title picture throughout her four years there.
Well what better time then now to kick off 2021 with bang.
Now Excepting Bookings for retirement tour..
— Jazz “Female Fighting Phenom” (@Phenom_Jazz) December 28, 2020
