IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend her title against Taya Valkyrie at their second annual Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16.

Purrazzo and Kimber Lee met Taya and Rosemary in the first round of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament recently, with the later team getting the victory. The champion came back for revenge, costing Taya the win in the semifinals.

This will be the first time the two have ever faced off one-on-one, and should be a good one between arguably the MVP of IMPACT Wrestling in 2020 and the longest reigning Knockouts Champion in history.

IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill

January 16, 2020

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns

Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

X-Division Title Match

Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. TBD