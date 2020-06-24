Knockouts Title Match Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary PPV

IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed that Deonna Purrazzo is next in line to challenge Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship, and that match will go down live on pay-per-view Saturday, July 18 at Slammiversary.

Purrazzo recently made her debut with the promotion after being released by WWE. She attacked Jordynne Grace in back-to-back episodes, and the two recently squared off in a heated verbal exchange on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer.

Also confirmed is a Fatal 5-Way for the IMPACT World Championship, between the defending Tessa Blanchard, Michael Elgin, Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin and Trey Miguel of The Rascalz.