Knockouts Title Match, Ethan Page vs Doc Gallows & More Announced For 11/3 IMPACT Wrestling

Four matches have been announced for the Nov. 3 episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

Two of the men involved in a six-person scramble for the X-Division title at Bound for Glory will be in action next week, as the former champion Chris Bey takes on Trey Miguel of The Rascalz. With Rohit Raju successfully defended his title at the PPV this match could go a long way in determining his next challenger.

The Knockouts title will be defended next week, when Deonna Purrazzo utilizes her obligatory rematch clause for a shot at new champion Su Yung. Purrazzo enlisted the help of a “barrister”, played by RD Evans, to threaten IMPACT with legal action after being forced to wrestle a mystery opponent at Bound for Glory – despite issuing the open challenge herself. Su Yung made a statement tonight by singlehandedly knocking out Purrazzo, Kimber Lee and Evans with the Mandible Claw. Scott D’Amore also took a face full of poison mist.

Also announced for next week, one half of the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions will be in action as “All Ego” Ethan Page takes on Doc Gallows of the Good Brothers.

In the show’s main event, IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann will team up with Eddie Edwards to battle completely unhinged and, honestly, terrifying duo of Eric Young and Sami Callihan. Swann defeated EY at Bound for Glory to finally capture the gold, and pinned him again tonight in a quick rematch. Callihan and Ken Shamrock made it known later in the show that they had their eyes on the new world champion.

You can watch IMPACT Wrestling and join us for live coverage every Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET on AXS TV or streaming free on Twitch.