Knockouts Title Match To Headline Two-Week IMPACT Emergence TV Special

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a two-week television special on AXS TV entitled “Emergence”, taking place on August 18 and 25.

While more matches will be announced over the next couple of weeks, we can officially confirm that the Knockouts Championship will be defended on night two. In a rematch from their killer bout at Slammiversary, Deonna Purrazzo will defend her title against former champion Jordynne Grace.

While not officially announced as of yet, it was teased that Ethan Page and Josh Alexander, The North, would be getting their rematch against Motor City Machine Guns for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships on one of the two shows.