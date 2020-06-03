Knockouts Title Match, Triple Threat & Big Debut Set For 6/9 IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has announced another stacked lineup for the June 9th broadcast on AXS, including three big matches and one highly anticipated debut.

The Knockouts Championship will be defended in the show’s main event, as Jordynne Grace returns to action for the first time since the end of February. Grace will defend the title in a match originally scheduled for IMPACT Rebellion, as she takes on former champion Taya Valkyrie.

Also announced is a huge triple threat between Michael Elgin, Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock! The later have been waging war all year long, but Elgin entered himself into the situation when he brutally attacked Shamrock backstage to remove him from the recent #1 contender’s tournament on television.

With Cody Deaner apparently still trapped in Canada, Cousin Jake will team up with X-Divisioin Champion Willie Mack for a tag team match against Chris Bey and his new, incredibly obnoxious ally, the old school Johnny Swinger.

Finally, after several weeks of vignettes, former WWE NXT Superstar and Ring of Honor wrestler “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo will make her IMPACT Wrestling debut!

Join us for live coverage next Tuesday night at 8PM ET.