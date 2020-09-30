Knockouts Title Match, Unsanctioned Fight & More Set For IMPACT Victory Road

IMPACT Wrestling has announced six big matches for this Saturday’s Victory Road special, streaming exclusively on the IMPACT Plus app.

Deonna Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Championship against Susie – the bizarre tranced out alter ego of the previously “Undead Bride” Su Yung. This will be her final challenge on the road to facing Kylie Rae at Bound for Glory.

It was mentioned multiple times on Tuesday night’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling that Victory Road would feature nine matches, including two title defenses, so there should be more announced for the show over the next few days.

IMPACT World Title Match

Eric Young (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

IMPACT Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Susie (aka Su Yung)

Unsanctioned Match

Reno Scum vs. Heath & Rhino

Grudge Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood

Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers

Rohit Raju Open Challenge