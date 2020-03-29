Kofi Kingston Admits He Had A “Different Version” Of His Match With Brock Lesnar In Mind

Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Sports Illustrated where he spoke about his WWE Championship loss against Brock Lesnar and his title reign as a whole.

Kingston’s six-month title run came to an end at the hands of the Beast in less than 10 seconds, and Kofi admitted he did have another version of that match in mind.

“I will say this: It was actually closer to eight seconds, not six. Those two seconds are a big difference in track and field [laughing]. I was in the same boat as a lot of people. When I found out that it was going to end the way that it did, I had a different version. But at the end of the day, we are charged with going out and playing the role, and that’s really all we can do. I was so blessed to have had the WWE Championship. The way that it came about, everything was just so serendipitous. From me having to wait 11 years to get a single title shot, then I was finally able to achieve the dream against a guy like Daniel Bryan, who was in the very same role as me five years before, when the people were demanding he become WWE Champion.”

Kofi went on to discuss how important his run as champion was to prove that anything was possible to other people of color, and that is something he’s proud of.

“It’s one thing to say, ‘Anything is possible,’ but it’s another thing to say it’s possible because it happened. I take a lot of pride in being the guy that everyone can look to. Yes, it ended in eight seconds. But I was thankful that everything unfolded the way that it did. It was picture-perfect from the gauntlet match to the Elimination Chamber, all the way through what people called ‘KofiMania.’ I try not to dwell on the way that it ended. Six months is a very long title reign in this day and age, and I was able to motivate people and push people to be the best version of themselves. At the end of the day, that’s really all I want to do in this industry. I want to push people to follow their dreams, and I feel like I did a great job of that in that title reign. That’s what I focus on. I would have liked for it to end differently, but at the end of the day, you go out and do the job you’re asked to do.”