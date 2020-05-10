Kofi Kingston Believes WWE’s Tag Division Is In A “Special Spot”

Kofi Kingston will be teaming alongside Big E tonight to defend the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE Money In The Bank. The New Day will be facing Lucha House Party, The Forgotten Sons, and the former champions, John Morrison and The Miz.

Kofi has played a part in WWE’s tag team division for a long time now, and he believes that the current division is a special spot in WWE. Kingston spoke about the division and their opponents during an interview with WrestlingInc.com.

“I think the tag division is in a really special spot right now,” Kingston told Wrestling Inc. “There aren’t a whole lot of teams on the SmackDown roster, but I love all the elements of this fatal four-way. You have myself and E who are really greedy when it comes to championships. We want to win all the titles. We don’t want to let them go. Then you have Morrison and Miz. Morrison just came back after being gone for like a decade. Already he has become a champion. Now they’ve lost the titles to us and it hasn’t been that long a reign for them. They want to get it back. They want to do all the obnoxious things they do on the ‘Dirt Sheet.’ The hey, hey, ho, how all over the place. “Then you have my favorite elements in the Lucha House Party and the Forgotten Sons. The Lucha House Party is a team who has been trying to get an opportunity for so long. They are so incredibly talented. The moves they do and way they’re able to do them so seamlessly, seeing it in person, it is a spectacle. All they need is a shot. This may be this shot. You saw a snippet of what they can do in the Elimination Chamber. They had so many highlights, probably more than anyone in the match. They are just guys who have been working for so long and so hard to get their chance.”

Kofi also spoke about the corporate Money in the Bank ladder match and how exciting he is to see what actually happens throughout it.

“A positive of this pandemic is it has forced us to have these unique matches with the Firefly Fun House and Boneyard Match. Now you have people who are not just climbing the ladder. You’re climbing at corporate headquarters in Connecticut,” he said. “There are so many different things you can use in the. That’s what I’m thinking. What can I use that can be different? There is so much that can make the matter unique. Then you have to climb this ladder at the very top of the roof. I would probably pull for Otis. I would love to see that because he is such a likable guy. Even in person, what you see on TV that’s Otis in real life. Every conversation I have with him I’m laughing, belly laughing. Who knows? For the girls, I don’t even want to pick anyone. I really don’t. I don’t know. I won’t pick. It’s going to be good regardless.”