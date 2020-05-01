Kofi Kingston Claims Brock Lesnar Has An “Awesome Mind,” Credits Him For Royal Rumble Spot

New Day member, Kofi Kingston recently spoke with TalkSport where he gave his honest thoughts on Brock Lesnar as a performer. He made it very clear that while Lesnar is dominant inside the ring, he is equally as impressive with his creative input, which Kofi doesn’t think he gets the credit for.

Kofi went on to talk about their moment inside the WWE Royal Rumble where he, Big E, and Rey Mysterio worked together to try and take down the Beast. Kofi credited the Beast for that spot and how his dominant performance helped Drew McIntyre as well.

“If Brock and I had more of a match at the debut of Smackdown on FOX, then the moment at the Rumble, people wouldn’t have gotten up as much as they did for it. It was great. It was a really big piece of a story having myself in there trying to fight. Then here comes my partner and now here comes Rey who had history with his son. I’m getting goosebumps just talking about it,” Kingston said. “It was a lot of great storytelling coming together. Everything is important as minuscule as it may be. It’s definitely a big part of the Rumble seeing me, Rey and E, all of us on the outside banding together and going in there doing what we did. “It was great, and on top of that, the whole first half of the Rumble, Brock was throwing everybody out only for Drew McIntyre to throw him out at the end. If it wasn’t built like that, it wouldn’t have meant as much for Drew. You think about, ‘why did that happen?’ Oh, Brock did this to elevate Drew to build credibility as a champion. Drew beats Brock at WrestleMania. The pieces of the story were told in the right way.”

