Kofi Kingston Claims Vince McMahon Has Been The “Driving Force” Behind New Day

Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Fightful.com where he discussed how Vince McMahon has helped keep New Day together as a group.

Kofi revealed that Vince was the driving force behind them becoming a group and keeping them together as a faction.

Kingston says, “Even with the whole inception of the New Day, Vince McMahon was the driving force behind keeping us together as a group and as a faction and putting us on TV and going back-and-forth with us for five or six months, meeting with him in the middle of Raw or SmackDown, before the show or after the show, taking the time with us to make sure that we got our stuff in sync. “He was one of the biggest believers in us. We’ve been able to kind of keep that trust over the years, being able to deliver on so many different levels. As far as hosting a WrestleMania, that is a badge of honor. There’s not a whole lot of people that have been WWE superstars that can say they hosted WrestleMania. We wear it as a badge of honor.”

