Kofi Kingston Discusses Missing The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

Kofi Kingston has been a regular feature in WWE Royal Rumble matches in the past decade, but this year saw him miss out on the show.

The New Day member wasn’t able to be part of the match, which has seen him avoid eliminations in some incredibly creative ways in the past due to injury. During the latest, The New Day Podcast: Feel The Power, Kofi spoke about not being involved.

“It was really strange, you know what I mean? I feel like, number one, so a big part of the Royal Rumble is the crowd, right? I don’t know if I said this before but I feel like second only to WrestleMania, people look forward to this – the Royal Rumble with so much excitement and anticipation and to just be in a crowd, and like, count down, and you know the energy is from, like the first match really, all the way to entrant number 30 and beyond to the end of the show. The energy is crazy.

“When you’ve done something literally every year for so long, literally over a decade, I think I was tied with Ziggler for second place for having the most Royal Rumble appearances, and I think he was at like, 12 or something like that? …It was just strange to just sit out. But it was what it was, you know what I mean? …If it was my first one that I missed, I would have been a lot more upset”

Kofi then went on to discuss the pressure that comes with being in the Rumble due to the expectations for him to pull off a major stunt at some point.