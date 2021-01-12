Kofi Kingston Out Of Action With Broken Jaw

WWE commentators announced during this week’s Monday Night Raw that Kofi Kingston is out of action with a broken jaw.

Kingston last competed on the January 4th Raw alongside Xavier Woods in a winning effort against The Miz and John Morrison. It’s being assumed that Kingston’s injury is legitimate, though there may be WWE stars quarantined due to Drew McIntyre’s positive COVID-19 test.

With Kingston out of action, Woods competed against Retribution’s T-BAR on Raw. Woods ultimately fell short against the numbers game as T-BAR won via pinfall.

It remains to be seen when the former WWE Champion will return to action. In comparison, NXT Champion Finn Balor was recently out with a broken jaw for over two months following surgery.