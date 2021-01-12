WWE
Kofi Kingston Out Of Action With Broken Jaw
WWE commentators announced during this week’s Monday Night Raw that Kofi Kingston is out of action with a broken jaw.
Kingston last competed on the January 4th Raw alongside Xavier Woods in a winning effort against The Miz and John Morrison. It’s being assumed that Kingston’s injury is legitimate, though there may be WWE stars quarantined due to Drew McIntyre’s positive COVID-19 test.
With Kingston out of action, Woods competed against Retribution’s T-BAR on Raw. Woods ultimately fell short against the numbers game as T-BAR won via pinfall.
Can @AustinCreedWins overcome the numbers game against @TBARRetribution?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/faF8q50QhP
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021
It remains to be seen when the former WWE Champion will return to action. In comparison, NXT Champion Finn Balor was recently out with a broken jaw for over two months following surgery.
WWE
Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Declare 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Spots
The field continues to grow for WWE’s Royal Rumble matches this year.
Coming out of this week’s Monday Night Raw, we now know that Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke will compete in the 30-woman match.
Despite their declaration, the tandem came up short against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Monday. Jax is confirmed for the Rumble, while Baszler is keeping her participation a mystery.
It's all about building momentum toward the #RoyalRumble Match as @WWE_MandyRose & @DanaBrookeWWE take on @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nvRZeA9AYF
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021
Below is the updated pay-per-view lineup coming out of Raw.
WWE Royal Rumble
Sunday, January 31, 2021
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Otis confirmed
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke confirmed
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce
WWE
WWE Championship Match Still Scheduled For Royal Rumble
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has officially accepted Goldberg’s challenge for a title match at Royal Rumble.
"You don't know anything about being #WWEChampion, do you, Billy?" 😬😬😬@DMcIntyreWWE ACCEPTS @Goldberg's challenge for a match at #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/YMPLwNM9pu
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021
McIntyre is currently quarantined due to a positive COVID-19 test, leaving some doubt as to whether the match would still go on. The Scotsman noted on this week’s Raw that he has yet to exhibit symptoms.
WWE is proceeding with their plans, though the card is always subject to change.
As noted, Goldberg returned to WWE TV last week during Raw Legends Night to confront the WWE Champion. This will be Goldberg’s first match since WrestleMania 36 when he lost the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman.
As Drew mentioned in his promo above, Goldberg has yet to hold WWE’s most prestigious prize.
The Royal Rumble pay-per-view will emanate from Tampa Bay on January 31. Below is the current card.
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Otis confirmed
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Bayley confirmed
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce
WWE
Triple H vs. Randy Orton Confirmed To Headline Tonight’s WWE Raw
It is official.
Triple H has accepted Randy Orton’s challenge for a singles match in the main event of tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw.
"You want to fight me… I accept @RandyOrton!" 🚨🚨🚨#WWERaw @TripleH pic.twitter.com/ZgR4qe1N03
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2021
The challenge was laid out in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Triple H came out to address other matters, but Orton interrupted and tempted “The Game” to step into the ring with “The Legend Killer.”
Triple H finally accepted the challenge during a backstage interview nearly half-way through the program.
Orton was originally supposed to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who is now quarantined due to a positive COVID-19 test. Triple H was reportedly added to the show to help keep ratings from dropping against the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Declare 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Spots
MLW News: Second TV Series Reportedly In The Works, Mil Muertes Debuting
WWE Championship Match Still Scheduled For Royal Rumble
Kofi Kingston Out Of Action With Broken Jaw
Triple H vs. Randy Orton Confirmed To Headline Tonight’s WWE Raw
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
Amanda Huber Shuts Down Ugly, Unnecessary Controversy Surrounding Her Late Husband’s Death
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (1/6): Multiple Titles On The Line, Jon Moxley Returns, The Band Gets Back Together!
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night One Results: Two Classics Headline The Tokyo Dome
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Wasn’t Part Of WWE Raw Legends Night
-
Results5 hours ago
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
-
WWE9 hours ago
BREAKING: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Positive For COVID-19
-
WWE18 hours ago
Paul Heyman Reveals Brock Lesnar’s Reaction To Facing The Undertaker At WWE WrestleMania
-
Ring of Honor1 day ago
Ring Of Honor Re-Signs Multiple Wrestlers
-
WWE1 day ago
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #1)
-
WWE14 hours ago
Triple H Reveals He Is Vince McMahon’s “In Case Of An Emergency Guy”
-
WWE2 days ago
Billie Kay Gives Her Thoughts On Peyton Royce & Lacey Evans Teaming Up