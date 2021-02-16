Kofi Kingston Replaces The Miz In WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

The Miz announced at the top of Monday’s Raw that he is removing himself from the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match scheduled for this Sunday.

During a Miz TV segment also involving WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Miz said he is in control of the situation because he has Money in the Bank. After remembering he has the briefcase, he declared he will not enter the six-man structure.

"I'm removing myself from the Elimination Chamber Match!" – @mikethemiz Mr. #MITB refuses to go through with #WWEChamber when he has a guaranteed opportunity!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/64djSZltCf — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021

Backstage with Adam Pearce, Miz said he wants to see a young up-and-comer take his spot. He suggested John Morrison, which Pearce said he would take under consideration.

Later on, Kofi Kingston approached Pearce to inform him that he is a former WWE Champion, while Morrison is not. After an argument, Pearce booked Kingston vs. Miz. If Miz won, Morrison would be added. If Kingston won, he would enter.

Are we on the Road to KOFI-Mania?!@TrueKofi vs. @mikethemiz TONIGHT on #WWERaw! If Miz wins = @TheRealMorrison is in the Elimination Chamber

If Kofi wins = Kofi's in and "KofiMania Part Deux?!"#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/XzHc5NTnzA — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021

Once the two settled it in the ring, Kofi Kingston pulled out the victory.

McIntyre will now defend his WWE Title against Kingston, Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, and Jeff Hardy inside the Elimination Chamber. We’ll have complete coverage here at ProWrestling.com.