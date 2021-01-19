Kofi Kingston Responds To Mustafa Ali: “You Must Have Lost Your Damn Mind”

Kofi Kingston might currently be on the shelf with a broken jaw, but he still took the time to respond to Mustafa Ali’s recent comments.

The RETRIBUTION leader took to social media yesterday to cut a scathing promo about The New Day member, claiming he and his group will be targeting Xavier Woods to make Kofi suffer while he watches at home.

This storyline is all being linked to the #KofiMania run that Kingston had heading into WWE WrestleMania 35. Mustafa Ali got injured at the time, which led to Kingston taking his spot that eventually led to his major main event run.

On WWE Raw this week, Mace defeated Xavier Woods, with the group starting their attack of him. But Kofi Kingston has taken the time to respond to Ali with a video of his own, making it clear this will be settled when he returns.

“Ali, ordinarily I don’t bring work home with me but I just put the kids to bed a little while ago and I came out of the room and got onto the social media and I see that my timeline is blowing up and I’m trying to figure out why? Why are all these people talking, what are they talking about? But it turns out they’re talking about you, and what you had to say about me. Which was essentially, that you are upset, you blame me for where you are in your career today. Because you’ve been holding onto this for two years, which is crazy that you hold on to this with such hate and anger, this belief that I’m responsible for taking your spot, when you are the one who got hurt and all I did was go on to fill in and win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. But you think this moment should have been yours, and instead of going after the person that took you out, the person that hurt you and took you out of your spot, you have placed the blame on me. Which makes no sense, Ali. I didn’t want to say anything, but I’ve been watching you over the past few months and I’ve seen you come out with this group, RETRIBTUOIN, wearing these costumes and these masks and I thought you might have lost your mind. But now, it’s all confirmed, you must have lost your damn mind You wait until I am injured to address this issue, even though you know I’m not there, even though I’ve been on the same roster as you for a year, two years now. You could have addressed this issue at any point in time, but you wait until I’m gone. But listen, man, look, I’m going to be back, it might be a while, it might be sooner than we think, I don’t know. But when I do come back, we are going to address this issue face to face and we going to get down to the bottom of this and figure out what is really going on.”

