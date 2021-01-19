WWE
Kofi Kingston Responds To Mustafa Ali: “You Must Have Lost Your Damn Mind”
Kofi Kingston might currently be on the shelf with a broken jaw, but he still took the time to respond to Mustafa Ali’s recent comments.
The RETRIBUTION leader took to social media yesterday to cut a scathing promo about The New Day member, claiming he and his group will be targeting Xavier Woods to make Kofi suffer while he watches at home.
This storyline is all being linked to the #KofiMania run that Kingston had heading into WWE WrestleMania 35. Mustafa Ali got injured at the time, which led to Kingston taking his spot that eventually led to his major main event run.
break #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/0Tbr6VTzxJ
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 18, 2021
On WWE Raw this week, Mace defeated Xavier Woods, with the group starting their attack of him. But Kofi Kingston has taken the time to respond to Ali with a video of his own, making it clear this will be settled when he returns.
“Ali, ordinarily I don’t bring work home with me but I just put the kids to bed a little while ago and I came out of the room and got onto the social media and I see that my timeline is blowing up and I’m trying to figure out why? Why are all these people talking, what are they talking about? But it turns out they’re talking about you, and what you had to say about me. Which was essentially, that you are upset, you blame me for where you are in your career today. Because you’ve been holding onto this for two years, which is crazy that you hold on to this with such hate and anger, this belief that I’m responsible for taking your spot, when you are the one who got hurt and all I did was go on to fill in and win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. But you think this moment should have been yours, and instead of going after the person that took you out, the person that hurt you and took you out of your spot, you have placed the blame on me. Which makes no sense, Ali. I didn’t want to say anything, but I’ve been watching you over the past few months and I’ve seen you come out with this group, RETRIBTUOIN, wearing these costumes and these masks and I thought you might have lost your mind. But now, it’s all confirmed, you must have lost your damn mind You wait until I am injured to address this issue, even though you know I’m not there, even though I’ve been on the same roster as you for a year, two years now. You could have addressed this issue at any point in time, but you wait until I’m gone. But listen, man, look, I’m going to be back, it might be a while, it might be sooner than we think, I don’t know. But when I do come back, we are going to address this issue face to face and we going to get down to the bottom of this and figure out what is really going on.”
(Gimme a) break pic.twitter.com/BUBH5SX84n
— ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) January 19, 2021
If the above quotes are used, please H/T ProWrestling.com for the transcriptions.
WWE
Serena Deeb Reflects On Working With CM Punk & What She Learned From Him
Serena Deeb recently spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast where she reflected on her time working with CM Punk in WWE.
The current NWA Women’s Champion was part of the Straight Edge Society in WWE, and she discussed what it was like working with CM Punk during that period.
“It was a learning experience working with somebody like Punk. He has a very strong personality, and he has very strong beliefs, so he will fight for those beliefs until the day he dies and he will not apologize for it. I think that’s what got him really far in wrestling and gave him a lot of success. Not only that, but that’s a quality that I think really worked for him. He would speak up, and he would speak his mind. If he didn’t like something, he would communicate that. There were several times when he didn’t like something and it was changed.”
Serena then spoke about what she learned from Punk during that time period, and what her favorite moment of managing him was.
“So, I learned a lot from him just in terms of confidence. He’s somebody who I really admire in that in that realm. I think favorite moments – obviously doing WrestleMania. Punk wrestled Rey Mysterio, and probably my favorite moment the entire time managing was in that match when Punk was on the ropes ready to take the 619, and Rey hit the ropes. I hopped up on the apron, and there were 72,000 people there in Phoenix. The boos – literally across my back, I felt these boos just standing on the apron. This little 5’4″ girl in this huge stadium, and the people were so mad in that moment, and it was just an awesome feeling.” (H/T to Rajah.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Renee Paquette Discusses Whether Jon Moxley’s Departure Impacted Her In WWE
Renee Paquette recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet, where she discussed if Jon Moxley leaving WWE impacted her final spell with the company.
Moxley walked away from WWE and ended up joining AEW while Renee was still part of WWE, but she told Chris that it actually helped in some ways, especially on commentary.
“Shockingly, no, it didn’t. It actually made my life easier to be honest in the sense of like, one of the hardest parts was like I had just started doing commentary when he came back from injury, and he came back and was coming back as this heel character. And god, calling my husband’s matches while he is this like wacky heel was like a really hard spot to be in because some days I would get the feedback of like, ‘Just call it like a wrestling match. You don’t know him,’ to then being like, ‘What did you guys have for dinner last night,’ or ‘What did you guys talk about at home over the weekend?’ I’m like, ‘F***!’ I had no idea how to like really navigate that. So once he left, I was like, ‘Well, at least I don’t have to deal with that anymore, thank god.’
“But no, you know, I kind of kept waiting to see if people would maybe treat me a little differently, like even just — because I was sitting in production meetings every week, like, ‘Are they going to want me in production meetings because I’m so privy to all the information going on in WWE,’ and like, ‘Are they going to not want me to know this information, so I’m not like leaking information to my husband or something?’ But no, none of that ever really happened. If it did, it was a slow enough burn that I never noticed it.” (H/T to Rajah.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Kofi Kingston Reveals How He Suffered His Jaw Injury
Kofi Kingston is currently sidelined after suffering a jaw injury, and he has revealed how he sustained that injury.
During the latest episode of The New Day: Feel the Power podcast, Kingston explained that he suffered the injury during his singles match with Cedric Alexander on WWE Raw last month, after taking a knee to the face.
“Back to when I injured my jaw, so I got kneed in the face by Cedric Alexander, three weeks ago,” said Kingston. “A couple of my teeth were chipped. It was fine. It was cool. The point of impact was really sore. So, I thought, ‘Okay, it’s a bruise or whatever’. The next week, we had a six-man match and everything was fine. A little pain, but not terrible.”
However, even though the injury was initially fine, Kingston admitted that the pain got worse over time, which is what led to him taking time off.
“Then, the next week, right before we went out, it just kept feeling like it was loose. As soon as we get out there to the ring, I’m moving around and now, I’m feeling it kind of come out of place and feel like it wasn’t set in.”
While Kofi is taking time out of the ring right now, he did reveal that if there were fans in attendance, he feels like he could work through it as the adrenaline would help.
“I feel like if the fans were there, I wouldn’t have felt that [pain],” said Kingston. “Throughout the whole match, every time something would happen, where I would get hit or whatever, I would just grab my jaw. The entire match, I’m thinking about it the whole time, but if we had fans there, I’d been not necessarily injured, but been hurt in the match. You just feel the adrenaline of the crowd and it just makes you will your way through it. So, I don’t know.”
“It changes the whole dynamic of just how we do what we do and the approach, even. It’s just really, really strange and I don’t know if it’s for the better or the worse. I guess the best way I can describe it is just being different.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
