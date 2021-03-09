Kofi Kingston Says He Had Plans To Face Edge & Christian

Kofi Kingston has revealed he and Xavier Woods were making plans for a tag team match with Edge and Christian.

When Christian was a surprise entrant in the WWE Royal Rumble this year, a lot of dream matches were thrown about amongst fans for him, which included a tag team match against The New Day.

One fan tweeted towards Kofi, asking about the match possibly happening, and he admitted that he and Woods did have plans, but then Edge won the Royal Rumble match, and Christian…well you know.

Trust us, we (me and woods) had a plan, then @EdgeRatedR had to go and win the Rumble, and Christian… well, you know, lol 🤷🏾‍♀️ — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) March 9, 2021

Of course, what Kofi was referring to was the fact that Christian has actually now signed with AEW, which was revealed at AEW Revolution this past Sunday, meaning a dream match with The New Day won’t be happening.