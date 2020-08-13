Kona Reeves hasn’t been used on WWE NXT television for a while and he recently revealed that is due to the fact he suffered a torn labrum.

While he has been seen in the crowds for WWE NXT, Raw, and SmackDown, Kona Reeves hasn’t been an in-ring talent for some time. This is due to an injury he suffered and he revealed during Dan Matha’s Spark in the Dark podcast that he had surgery on his shoulder in March.

“I am, I am [getting ready to make a comeback]. Been out for about, what is it? I got surgery March 14th. My last match was with you [Dan Matha]. I had five anchors put inside of there. I was taking a clothesline in the six-man that we were in, over the top rope and I was coming down. My shoulder hit the apron pretty hard and just whoop. Popped out and I could tell right away. I remember you came up to me and you’re like, ‘Yo! Kona! What’s up man? You good?’ I’m like, ‘Nah dude, I think my shoulder’s out.’”

Reeves also spoke about his plans to get back in the ring, admitting that he is able to train again in about a month, and two months from now he should be cleared if things go to plan.

“I am looking forward to coming back. They said maybe a month from now, I can probably start getting back in the ring and then two months I’ll be cleared. So, I’ve just been on the grind right now man.”

Reeves then spoke about the current no-fans environment, admitting that he thinks this current setting would be one that he could really thrive in if given the opportunity.

“So it was the best time to have the surgery done. I mean I wish I didn’t have it because I feel like I would flourish right now, how they’re filming RAW, SmackDown, NXT because there’s no fans in there and there’s all these people — I feel like my entertainment would flourish in this environment because you get to see more of me. With no fans, you get to actually hear me talking in the ring, you get to see who I really am. That’s what I think is really cool with no fans in there. You get to really see somebody come out and you get to hear them talk on TV because there’s not that many fans screaming, they’re not making much noise. It’s more intimate I would say.” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions.)