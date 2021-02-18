Wrestling News
Konnan Reportedly Hospitalized With “Pretty Serious” Kidney Issues (UPDATE)
ORIGINAL STORY:
Legendary professional wrestler, manager, booker and podcast host Konnan is currently in the hospital dealing with what has been described as a “pretty serious” kidney problem. The news was first reported by Dave Meltzer, who was only able to say that the issue was “very concerning”.
UPDATE:
We have an update on Konnan’s condition from Lucha Libre Online, who is reporting the news via 37-year commentary veteran Hugo Savinovich.
Konnan was reportedly hospitalized because he tested positive for COVID-19 and “recognized that his life was in danger”. He is now said to be “out of danger” and is hoping to be discharged either Thursday or Friday to continue the recovery process from home.
Tal y como acaba de informar Hugo Savinovich, Konnan nos ha confirmado que lamentablemente dio positivo a COVID-19, motivo por el cual se encuentra hospitalizado. Este reconoció que su vida estuvo en peligro. En este momento se encuentra fuera de peligro y espera que le den el pic.twitter.com/un1yBr2ni0
— Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) February 18, 2021
WWE
WWE Announces Presenting Sponsor for WrestleMania 37 & First-Time Main Event Deal
WWE announced today that the Snickers brand will be the presenting sponsors of both night one and night two of WrestleMania 37, marking the sixth consecutive year that the two companies have teamed up for the Showcase of the Immortals.
What’s different this year is that Snickers will also be sponsoring the main event matches at WrestleMania, something that hasn’t been done before. Commercials featuring WWE Superstars will be airing during Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown in the build up to the show.
Official WWE announcement:
Wrigley and WWE today announced the renewal of their long-standing partnership, making Snickers the presenting partner of WrestleMania for the sixth consecutive year, taking place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.
The expanded agreement includes multiple pieces of custom video content featuring Superstars showcasing how “out-of-sortsness” can be resolved with a satisfying Snickers. The spots will air in WWE’s flagship TV programs Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, as well as during WrestleMania on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. New for 2021, the partnership names Snickers the presenting partner of the WrestleMania Main Event Match, marking the first time the marquee match has ever been sponsored.
“After an unpredictable year, we’re excited to bring fans some better moments by returning as the presenting sponsor of WrestleMania,” said Michelle Deignan, Senior Director, Snickers. “We know the passionate WWE fan base is hungry for some entertainment, and we look forward to sharing those satisfying moments for the sixth year in a row.”
“We are proud to expand our partnership with Mars Wrigley and incorporate the larger-than-life personalities of WWE Superstars into Snickers’ popular campaign,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Our long-term partnership perfectly encapsulates WWE’s 360-degree approach to activation and allows Snickers to leverage our global events and massive digital and social scale together with world-renowned talent.”
The partnership also includes custom digital and social content on WWE.com and WWE’s YouTube channel, which is the No. 1 most-viewed sports channel and No. 5 most-viewed channel in the world. Additionally, for the fourth consecutive year, Snickers has released limited-edition Hunger Bars featuring familiar taglines of WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and The Miz. The bars will be on-shelf at Dollar General stores beginning in mid-March and available while supplies last.
WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding COVID-19 precautions and will announce ticket availability and safety protocols for WrestleMania 37 in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming.
WWE
Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For SmackDown
WWE has announced a six-man tag team match for the final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber.
The bout will feature the six SmackDown Elimination Chamber competitors as Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro will unite against Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn.
The promo that ran during Raw teased the winners will gain “the upper hand” going into the pay-per-view, otherwise there are no other stakes in regards to placement in the Chamber match.
The final stop before #WWEChamber features a massive 6-man tag team match on #SmackDown!
📺: Friday, 8e/7c on FOX pic.twitter.com/tloZpX6dt2
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 16, 2021
As noted, the winner of SmackDown’s Elimination Chamber match will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship immediately after.
We’ll have SmackDown results posted right here at ProWrestling.com.
WWE
Ric Flair Names The Three Best Women’s Superstars In WWE
Ric Flair has recently been involved in the women’s division with Lacey Evans and his daughter, and he’s named the three best in WWE now.
The Nature Boy was speaking with FOX Sports when he was asked which members of the women’s division are the best, with Ric naming three wrestlers.
“Charlotte, I’ve said it right on TV: She’s the greatest female wrestler of all time. I’m qualified to say that because I’ve seen ’em all. I wish she would get the credit she deserves. I give Sasha Banks all the credit in the world. She’s a working fool. I mean, she is. She is that good. I’d put Asuka right there, too. But people are going to say, ‘Well, she’s not colorful enough.’ Right? In terms of technical skills, Asuka’s right there. Don’t let me leave her off. People are going to go, ‘She’s not colorful enough. She doesn’t speak English.’ Which is bulls— . The three of them are right there, boy.”
Konnan Reportedly Hospitalized With "Pretty Serious" Kidney Issues (UPDATE)
Ric Flair Names The Three Best Women's Superstars In WWE
