According to PWInsider.com, back on November 27th WWE filed to trademark the term “Absolution”, which is the name of the new Raw stable headed up by Paige.

WWE Executive Departure

According to Sports Business Daily, WWE Executive Chris Berlatti has left his post as Senior Vice President of Communications. Berlatti’s departure came a few weeks ago, according to PWInsider, and he was hired from ESPN back in September of 2016.

Konnan Reportedly Finished with Crash Lucha Libre

Impact Wrestling star and LAX member Konnan is finished with the Crash Lucha Libre promotion, where he had been working as head of creative and in a booking capacity. Crash issued the following statement to PWInsider.com on Konnan’s departure:

“The Crash Lucha Libre brand is known for the way we treat people and value each and every single person that works in this company. Bettering the economical and habitual needs. Showing the support for each element and giving opportunity to new talent.

In this way, the value and professionalism shown between each of its partners.

Not being able to comply to the Crash Lucha Libre code of ethic, is something that we do not tolerate in this company.

With that being said, We now announce that Carlos Santiago Espada “Konnan”, will no longer be working with The Crash.

We thank him for the time and support and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

We will be announcing the dates for 2018 with the best matches and our debut in the United States.”