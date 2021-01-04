KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way Match Set For Night Two Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15

The provisional KOPW 2021 Champion will be crowned on night two of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 15, live at the Tokyo Dome, and we now know all four competitors who will enter the match.

The annual New Japan Rambo took place prior to night one of Wrestle Kingdom on Monday, with 21 wrestlers entering at timed intervals. Unlike the WWE Royal Rumble, the NJPW incarnation of the bout also allows for eliminations via pinfall, submission, count-out and disqualification.

In the end the match came down to Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens from Bullet Club, BUSHI from Los Ingobernables de Japon, and the KOPW 2020 Champion Toru Yano, who won the match without ever entering the ring. They will be competing in a Fatal 4-Way match on night two, with the winner taking home the trophy!

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome – Night One Results

For those unfamiliar with the concept, the KOPW 2020 was a concept created in part by Kazuchika Okada as a way for New Japan to do some non-traditional things during the pandemic. The trophy is defended in gimmick matches voted on by the fans and chosen by the wrestlers themselves, resulting in some ridiculous scenarios.