KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way Match Set For Night Two Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15

Published

31 mins ago

on

The provisional KOPW 2021 Champion will be crowned on night two of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 15, live at the Tokyo Dome, and we now know all four competitors who will enter the match.

The annual New Japan Rambo took place prior to night one of Wrestle Kingdom on Monday, with 21 wrestlers entering at timed intervals. Unlike the WWE Royal Rumble, the NJPW incarnation of the bout also allows for eliminations via pinfall, submission, count-out and disqualification.


In the end the match came down to Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens from Bullet Club, BUSHI from Los Ingobernables de Japon, and the KOPW 2020 Champion Toru Yano, who won the match without ever entering the ring. They will be competing in a Fatal 4-Way match on night two, with the winner taking home the trophy!

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome – Night One Results

For those unfamiliar with the concept, the KOPW 2020 was a concept created in part by Kazuchika Okada as a way for New Japan to do some non-traditional things during the pandemic. The trophy is defended in gimmick matches voted on by the fans and chosen by the wrestlers themselves, resulting in some ridiculous scenarios.

NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 15 AT THE TOKYO DOME – NIGHT ONE LIVE COVERAGE

Published

6 hours ago

on

Jan 3, 2021

By

1. MATCH CARD

Image

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s night one coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome. The show begins at 2:00 AM ET streaming live on NJPW World and FITE TV. Quick results are below. Use the navigation tabs at the top or bottom of the page for more detailed play-by-play results. 

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15
January 4, 2021
Tokyo, Japan


New Japan Rambo [Results]

* * *

IWGP Double Title Match
Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Great O-Khan

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Briefcase Defense
KENTA (c) vs. Satoshi Kojima

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match
Dangerous Tekkers (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

BOSJ Winner vs Super J-Cup Winner
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. El Phantasmo

A Look Ahead At This Week’s Absolute Insane Week In Pro Wrestling

Published

9 hours ago

on

Jan 3, 2021

By

Welcome to 2021. It’s going to be a crazy week.

Monday, January 4

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 1
Bell Time: 2:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV


  • New Japan Rambo
  • Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
  • IWGP Tag Title Match: Dangerous Tekkers (c) vs. G.O.D.
  • IWGP U.S. Title Briefcase: KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima
  • Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Great O-Khan
  • Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
  • IWGP Double Title Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

WWE Monday Night Raw
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network

  • Universal Title Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Keith Lee
  • Legends Night

Tuesday, January 5

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 2
Bell Time: 3:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV

  • KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way
  • IWGP Jr. Tag Title Match: Kanemaru & El Desperado (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
  • NEVER Title Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
  • SANADA vs. EVIL
  • IWGP Jr. Title Match: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. TBD
  • IWGP Double Title Match: TBD (c) vs. Jay White

AEW DARK
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube

IMPACT Wrestling
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS TV or Twitch

  • Knockouts Tag Tournament: Jordynne Grace & Jazz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
  • Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
  • Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young & Joe Doering
  • 3-Minute Challenge: Moose vs. Matthew Palmer

Wednesday, January 6

NJPW New Year Dash
Bell Time: 4:30 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World

MLW Kings of Colosseum
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube, Fubu Sports or The Roku Channel

  • National Title Match: Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
  • Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
  • Tag Team Title Match: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
  • Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch

AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT

  • AEW World Title Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix
  • AEW Women’s Title Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon
  • Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal

WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network

  • NXT Title Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
  • Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest
  • Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
  • Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
  • Cruiserweight Title Match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik

Friday, January 8

WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX

  • Intercontinental Title Match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
  • Smackdown Tag Title Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Saturday, January 9

IMPACT Wrestling: Genesis
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: IMPACT Plus or FITE

  • I Quit Match: Willie Mack vs. Moose
  • Super X-Cup: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
  • Super X-Cup: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
  • Super X-Cup: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
  • Super X-Cup: KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian
  • Super X-Cup Semifinals
  • Super X-Cup Finals

Five Title Matches, Okada vs Ospreay & More Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15

Published

3 weeks ago

on

Dec 14, 2020

By

Wrestle Kingdom 15 logo

Nine matches have been officially announced for New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s two-night Wrestle Kingdom 15 spectacular, taking place on January 4 and 5 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

Night one will see the winner of the 2020 Best of the Super Jr. tournament, Hiromu Takahashi, face off against the winner of the 2020 Super J-Cup, El Phantasmo. The winner will go on to challenge Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship on night two.


New Japan has also confirmed 2020 World Tag League winners Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa against Suzuki-Gun’s Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. in a battle for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. Shingo Takagi will also defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Jeff Cobb.

Here’s a look at the updated match cards:

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 1
January 4, 2020
Tokyo, Japan

IWGP Double Title Match
Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great O-Khan

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match
Dangerous Tekkers (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 2
January 5, 2020
Tokyo, Japan

IWGP Double Title Match
Winner of Naito/Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White

SANADA vs. EVIL

NEVER Openweight Title Match
Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Winner of Hiromu/Phantasmo

