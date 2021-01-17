Kris Statlander Discusses Criticism Of AEW’s Women’s Division

AEW’s Kris Statlander recently spoke in-depth about the AEW women’s division and the criticism that it has faced within its first two years.

Statlander has been one of the top stars for the company so far, although she has been out of action since June 2020 after suffering a high-grade ACL tear.

When speaking during a Pro Wrestling Junkies Q&A, Statlander spoke honestly about the AEW women’s division and the criticism that it has suffered from so far.