AEW

Kris Statlander Discusses Criticism Of AEW’s Women’s Division

Published

4 hours ago

on

Kris Statlander

AEW’s Kris Statlander recently spoke in-depth about the AEW women’s division and the criticism that it has faced within its first two years.

Statlander has been one of the top stars for the company so far, although she has been out of action since June 2020 after suffering a high-grade ACL tear.


When speaking during a Pro Wrestling Junkies Q&A, Statlander spoke honestly about the AEW women’s division and the criticism that it has suffered from so far.

“It’s valid to accept criticism, but people have to remember that almost every single girl that got signed has never worked on TV before. A lot of men on the roster have worked on TV, and if they haven’t they’re working with people who have been on TV. We’re just learning as we go. We’re trying our hardest and doing training before TV every single taping. People that think we’re sitting on our butts and hoping things will be handed to us; we’re trying as hard as we can. There’s only so much we can do and only so much time we can get in a two hour show. There’s Dark, obviously, but it’s not live TV. People need to give it time. A lot of these girls, including myself, are working on TV for the first time and we’re not doing matches each week. I believe that we can do better, but Rome wasn’t built in a day. It’s going to take time and everyone has to accept that,” she said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

AEW

Nyla Rose Set To Miss 1/20 AEW Dynamite Due To Exposure To COVID-19

Published

5 hours ago

on

Jan 17, 2021

By

Former AEW Women’s Champion, Nyla Rose, has confirmed on social media that she will not be part of the 1/20 AEW Dynamite episode.

Nyla revealed on social media that she has been exposed to COVID-19 after a member of her immediate family gained a positive test for the virus. Because of that, Nyla is now in quarantine for two weeks, as she apologized to the fans, while also urging everyone to keep using masks and to socially distance.


AEW

Major Change Made To IMPACT Hard To Kill Main Event, Alex Shelley Replaced In Six-Man Tag

Published

2 days ago

on

Jan 15, 2021

By

Alex Shelley is out of IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest main event in years.

The promotion announced on Friday that due to “unavoidable circumstances”, Shelly will not be able to travel to Nashville for this Saturday’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view.


Shelley and Chris Sabin, the Motor City Machine Guns, were originally supposed to team up with IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann to take on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

A six-man tag team match will still headline the event, but it will be the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose stepping in to fill the void for the absent Machine Gun.

This could be an interesting storyline development, as Moose recently beat Rich Swann’s friend Willie Mack to the point of unconsciousness in an “I Quit” match, only stopping when Swann agreed to give him a future championship opportunity.

IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore issued the following statement in an official press release:

“When we got the news from Alex there was no question what we needed to do. Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures – I personally contacted Moose and he accepted the match immediately. I know Rich Swann in particular has his issues with Moose. but this is time to put personal issues and egos aside.

“HARD TO KILL is a huge event for IMPACT Wrestling and a historic one for professional wrestling in general. IMPACT Wrestling needs to put our best foot forward. Moose fits that bill. He is a physical specimen, a five-tool athlete, and has proven himself to be a world-class professional wrestler. Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers will have their hands even more full now when they step into the ring with IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, IMPACT Original Chris Sabin, and the TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose.”

AEW

STF Underground Ep. 89 – Hard To Kill Predictions, AEW 2020 Awards Picks, The Difference Between Goldberg & Sting’s Returns

Published

3 days ago

on

Jan 14, 2021

By

STF Underground

Welcome to another episode of STF Underground! In this episode, we discuss:

  • Could The Undisputed Era Be RAW Bound?
  • MSK’s Debut
  • The AEW Awards 2020
  • The Inner Circle’s Fall From Grace
  • Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Predictions
  • & Much More!

