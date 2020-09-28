ProWrestling.com
Kris Statlander
Kris Statlander Provides An Update On Her Recovery From Injury

AEW’s Kris Statlander has taken to social media to provide an update on her current recovery process and how she is feeling at the moment.

Statlander is eight weeks post-surgery at this point and she shared several videos of her rehabilitation process, stating that she is making progress at the moment.