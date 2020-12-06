AEW
Kris Statlander Provides An Update On Her Recovery Process
Kris Statlander was featured on the latest episode of Shot Of Brandi and the AEW star gave an update on her rehab process.
Statlander tore her ACL in summer and has been out of action since that point. However, during the interview, she stated that she is slightly ahead of where most people are at in terms of recovery. Statlander admits she is doing lots of rehab, but she is enjoying the physical challenge.
“Pretty good, going well. I’ve heard that I’m a little bit, maybe two weeks ahead of where most people are at. Maybe it’s just my alien genetics or something but, I don’t know. I just work out very hard. Every day, I do way too much rehab but it’s more of a mental challenge than it is a physical challenge for sure. Being just sitting on the sidelines and watching everybody else and you’re just like, ‘I just — like that’s my family and I can’t even help them.’” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription).
You can see the full episode of Shot Of Brandi below:
Tony Schiavone Set To Interview Sting On 12/9 AEW Dyamite
After making his shocking debut during the Winter Is Coming event, Sting will sit down with Tony Schiavone for an interview on AEW Dynamite.
The WWE Hall Of Fame returned to TNT programming for the first time since the Monday Night Wars and ran off Team Taz before staring down both Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin.
It was an incredible debut, which Tony was very excited about on commentary, but his appearance certainly provided more questions than answers.
However, on the upcoming 12/9 episode of AEW Dynamite, fans may get some answers as Tony Schiavone is set to sit down with Sting for an interview with the Icon.
This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite @tonyschiavone24 will interview @Sting for the first time in #AEW.
Watch Dynamite every Wednesday night at 8/7c on @tntdrama and on #AEWPlus brought to you by @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/lOH71KYqqL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 6, 2020
MJF Reveals How Long His Current AEW Contract Is
AEW fans can get excited for the future because MJF has confirmed that his current contract with the company is a long one.
MJF has thrived so far in AEW as one of the top stars in the company, and during a recent interview with MMAFighting, he discussed being in AEW.
MJF spoke about the freedom people are given in AEW, admitting the only person that can be blamed for failing in the company is themselves, as he went on to reveal he is currently signed to a five-year deal.
“And if you don’t make it in AEW, the only person you have to blame is the person you see in the mirror. You’re not being held back in AEW, nobody’s handing me a script in AEW because they know if they did, I’d chew it up and spit in their face. That’s what All Elite Wrestling is. We’re all going out there and we’re doing our thing, we’re doing our version of what we feel the sport of professional wrestling is supposed to be and what I feel the sport of professional wrestling is supposed to be is just me, my face, 24/7 and if we can be honest here, it’s working out for All Elite Wrestling which is why they signed me to a five-year deal.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription).
Renee Young Reveals The Sex Of Her & Jon Moxley’s Baby
Renee Young has taken to Instagram to reveal to the world the sex of her and Jon Moxley’s baby, using cake to tell the world!
Renee shared an image of a cake cut in half, which was pink in the middle! That’s right, the pair will be having a baby girl.
