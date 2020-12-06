Kris Statlander Provides An Update On Her Recovery Process

Kris Statlander was featured on the latest episode of Shot Of Brandi and the AEW star gave an update on her rehab process.

Statlander tore her ACL in summer and has been out of action since that point. However, during the interview, she stated that she is slightly ahead of where most people are at in terms of recovery. Statlander admits she is doing lots of rehab, but she is enjoying the physical challenge.

“Pretty good, going well. I’ve heard that I’m a little bit, maybe two weeks ahead of where most people are at. Maybe it’s just my alien genetics or something but, I don’t know. I just work out very hard. Every day, I do way too much rehab but it’s more of a mental challenge than it is a physical challenge for sure. Being just sitting on the sidelines and watching everybody else and you’re just like, ‘I just — like that’s my family and I can’t even help them.’” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription).

You can see the full episode of Shot Of Brandi below: