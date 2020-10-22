Kris Statlander Reflects On Positive Reaction To Her In AEW

Kris Statlander might currently be out injured, but she recently caught up with WrestlingInc.com and reflected on her start with AEW.

Statlander spoke about how she has been surprised about the reaction she’s received so far in AEW.

“Yes, and it’s always a surprise to me when people appreciate what I can do and what I’m able to do so quickly,” Statlander said. “And it’s something I’ve experienced a lot on the independents being able to debut in so many new places and everything and do different styles of matches all the time, and that year, there were some weekends I was doing six shows or wrestling six days a week. “And it was insane, and it still just takes me back when people are just so amazed and just love me right away because I don’t feel like I’m doing anything special sometimes. I feel like it’s just me going out there just being myself and just trying my hardest.”

Statlander also discussed how some fans moan about not understanding her alien gimmick, however, she mentioned that it was that gimmick that made her feel comfortable when wrestling.