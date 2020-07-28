Kris Statlander To Undergo Surgery Today

AEW’s Kris Statlander has confirmed on social media that she is set to undergo surgery today following her ACL tear earlier this year.

Kris Statlander had been making major strides in AEW’s women’s division as one of the top stars until she suffered a high-grade ACL tear in June. Her last match was on June 10 as she teamed with Hikaru Shida to face Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford injuring herself when diving onto Kip Sabian on the outside.