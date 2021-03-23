Wrestling News
Kurt Angle Admits It Hurt Only Getting 6 Minutes At WWE WrestleMania 35
On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE Hall Of Fame spoke about his WrestleMania 35 match being cut for time.
Angle reflected on how he only got six minutes of time, while Batista’s farewell match before him got over 20 minutes, which he admits hurt him.
“It does hurt. But, like I said before, you understand your role in the company at the time, you understand the position of your match, they were a featured match and if they wanted more time they were going to get it. Obviously, they were going to cut my time, that’s just the way it is and the way it will continue to be. I just felt that with my status, I would be treated a little bit differently, but I understand. I did what I was told to do, I made my retirement match at WrestleMania, I did the honors by doing the job and I put Baron Corbin over so he could continue to go on to the main event status. I did my job, and that’s all I can ask for.”
Conrad Thompson pointed out that the PPV lasted seven hours, so it wouldn’t have hurt getting some more time, but Angle stated that Vince didn’t want to go over that time.
“I think Vince had a limit, he wanted to make sure the PPV didn’t go beyond seven hours, he didn’t want it to go seven hours and five minutes. It is ridiculous I agree. They have their rules, and I know it was seven hours, I waited almost the whole PPV. It started at like 5 and didn’t end until midnight, so it was a good seven hours.
Angle then went on to discuss how wrestlers get used to the show being long and the structure of how the day is going to play out for them.
“You get used to it, you do TV’s every week and it’s run the same way. You get there at noon, you have lunch, you get your promos or pre-tapes and start studying them and the producers come out of the meeting, they get with their wrestlers to structure their matches and then they start the show at 6 to do the dark matches and then Raw or SmackDown. It’s an ongoing schedule every week and WrestleMania is no different except that it is the biggest show of the year.”
Angle said that he didn’t think that much was actually cut from the match itself, noting that it was around one minute that they lost.
“They never said they cut anything, I think our match was planned for 10 minutes including entrances, so the match might have been cut a minute. I think the only thing they cut out was part of the heat, we had to go home early, so it didn’t affect our match that much. But part of the heat was the issue, once you stop a guy for the heat you only need to get one minute on them for a comeback, so it’s not a big deal.”
He also spoke about how Adam Pearce was the producer for his match, and he discussed how he was disappointed that he couldn’t give a Kurt Angle performance.
“Adam came to me and said, ‘I need to know what you’re comfortable with and what you’re uncomfortable with. I know your body is struggling and we want to get you through this.’ I told him I would structure the match and then I would feed it to him. I structured the match so I was comfortable, I didn’t do a lot that match. My body was shutting down, I gained weight, I looked different, I performed differently. You know, a small part of me, I was so excited to be at WrestleMania, but I couldn’t wait for it to be over, because I knew it wasn’t a Kurt Angle performance that the fans expect to see. I was so disappointed, I wanted to perform at that level, I came back to WWE with the mindset that I was going to kickass and take names and win World Titles. A good example is Goldberg and I was hoping that the same would be for me, but it just didn’t happen.”
If the above transcriptions are used, please H/T ProWrestling.com, and check out the clip from the interview below:
WWE
BREAKING: NXT Tag Team Championships Vacated
WWE has confirmed that Danny Burch suffered a separated shoulder during last week’s NXT main event.
Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan were tasked with defending the NXT Tag Team Championship against Finn Balor and Karrion Kross. However, Burch was sidelined during the match after landing awkwardly on his shoulder during a double suplex from Kross.
Following the news that Danny Burch is out of action for the foreseeable future, NXT General Manager William Regal announced on Twitter that the NXT Tag Team titles are now declared vacant.
A status update will be provided on Wednesday’s NXT.
I can confirm this incredibly unfortunate news and make the difficult decision to vacate the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles. Furthermore, I will address the state of the titles further tomorrow night on @WWENXT. https://t.co/z3iQdC1Ruc
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 23, 2021
WWE will likely crown new champions at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania week. If cleared, MSK are still owed a title match after winning the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Their title shot was delayed because Wes Lee has been out of action with a hand injury.
Could we see MSK face-off against Grizzled Young Veterans once again? What about other teams rising through the ranks like Breezango, Legado del Fantasma, Imperium, or Ever-Rise?
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
AEW
Ethan Page Reveals Why He Chose AEW Over WWE
Ethan Page is one of AEW’s newest signings, and he has spoken about why he chose the company over signing with WWE. Page spoke on his YouTube channel doing a Q&A where he revealed that the ability to do things like his vlog and Twitch is what ultimately swayed him.
“I’m going to give you a very lazy answer,” said Page. “I wanted to go to AEW from the chance that I even thought about wanting to move one place to the other. AEW was always at the top of the list. First of all, in WWE I would not be able to do this stream with you guys tonight. I wouldn’t be able to answer these questions, do my vlog, Twitch; any outside stuff like that. And I think AEW gives their talent very good creative freedom to be who they are. You’re going to see All Ego Ethan Page.
“I literally had a hand in designing my first t-shirt for AEW. So yeah; you’re gonna see sprinkles of my creativity throughout my AEW career. It’s more a collaboration. It’s awesome.”
When it comes to the AEW roster, Page spoke about which wrestlers he is most looking forward to working with at some stage.
“I would love to wrestle Rey Fenix,” said Page. “He’s a wrestler that clearly makes his opponents better and make them raise their game a little bit. I think he’d be an awesome match. There’s the obvious choice of me and Ricky Starks just posing, looking into the camera, doing a runway walk. Or me vs. MJF in a trash talk centric match.
“Then there’s the obvious choice; me vs. Christian or Chris Jericho. Me being the number one up and coming Canadian wrestler right now, I think that be iconic to have a bunch of Canadians in a match together. That be cool. I would say those are my options.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Wrestling News
Aleister Black Comments On Andrade’s WWE Release, Andrade Sends ‘Big Hug’ To Tommy End
Andrade was officially released from his WWE contract this past week and one of his biggest rivals, Aleister Black, reached out to him on social media.
“Andrade goes synonymous with my WWE career,” Black tweeted. “My first opponent and the opponent I won the belt from. From start to finish a stotal pro and in my opinion few have his footwork, ability to commit and execute in-ring techniques. Amigo, thank you for everything.”
Andrade then responded, claiming they’d “meet again in the ring in a few years”, referring to Black by his pre-WWE ring name Tommy End.
The two Superstars faced off at both NXT TakeOver: Orlando in 2017 and NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in 2018, with Black winning the NXT Championship from Andrade the second time around.
Black’s real-life wife Thea Trinidad (aka Zelina Vega) was Andrade’s manager for nearly his entire WWE run and also took time to comment on his release earlier this week.
READ MORE: Andrade Not Bound By 90-Day Non-Compete Contract
we will meet again in a ring in a few years, you are a great talent and a good friend. a big hug Tommy End 👊🏼☠️
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021
Original article by Matthew Wilkinson. Edited by Mike Killam.
