Kurt Angle Believes Chad Gable “Is Going To Get That Chance” One Day

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave his thoughts on Chad Gable and his future.

There have often been comparisons between the WWE Hall Of Famer and Chad Gable due to their amateur wrestling backgrounds, and Angle has often publicly made it clear he’s a fan of the former NXT Tag Team Champion.

During his podcast, Angle spoke about how he believes Gable has been underutilized so far in WWE, however, he did state that he thinks Gable will be a huge star one day and he will get his chance to showcase himself.

“Chad has been underutilized, and I believe it’s his size, even though he’s as strong as an ox. He does a deadlift German with 300-pounders and it’s impressive. To do something like that, that’s a talent you want to utilize. He’s the real deal. He might not look that big, but his strength, technique, and ability show in those matches. If you put reigns on the kid, he’s not going to succeed, but if you let him go and let him do his thing, he’s going to be a huge star. Someday, they’re going to utilize him correctly,” said Angle. “People get injured, main event wrestlers especially because they are putting in the most work. Eventually, he’s going to get called up into a spot and he’s going to blow their minds and they’ll keep him in that spot. It’s going to happen eventually.” Angle concluded by saying, “I think Chad Gable is going to get that chance. All wrestlers eventually do unless they end up quitting or get fired.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Currently, Gable is in a tag team with Otis, where Gable is working to bring out a new side of Otis, with the duo recently battling against Rey and Dominik Mysterio on WWE SmackDown.