Kurt Angle Claims Cedric Alexander Was In Trouble With Vince McMahon Last Year

Cedric Alexander might be thriving now, but according to Kurt Angle, last year he was in trouble with the WWE Chairman.

Alexander had quite a quiet start to 2020, and it appears that the reason for that was he had some issues with Vince McMahon himself. On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed that Cedric hadn’t listened to Vince about something, and was punished because of it.

Angle said: “You look at what they have been doing with Alexander, the Hurt Business. You know, he got in a little trouble last year. He didn’t do something that Vince wanted him to do, and you know, if you don’t listen to your boss, things could get a little bit, you know, depressing for you, and he didn’t listen the one night, and they scolded him for a good half-year before they started using him again, and rightfully so, he should have listened. “That is his job, it’s to listen to Vince and do what Vince tells you to do, and he didn’t do that. So, I thought, ‘Wow, this kid’s career is over,’ you know, when that happened, and Vince eventually gave him another chance.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions)

Thankfully, Alexander now appears to be out of the woods with his boss, as he has been thriving in recent months as a member of The Hurt Business. He is currently one half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions alongside Shelton Benjamin, although WWE has been teasing tension between the two of them in recent weeks.