Kurt Angle Compares WWE SmackDown Match To Him Vs. Chris Benoit
WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle was very impressed with a match on WWE SmackDown this week, heaping praise onto it on social media.
This week saw Daniel Bryan and Cesaro put together a competitive back and forth match that was ultimately won by the Swiss Cyborg, hitting the Neutralizer to defeat the former WWE Champion.
Kurt Angle enjoyed the match, claiming that it was a “technical masterpiece” praising the submission work and false finishes. He then went on to compare the match to his bouts against Chris Benoit, praising both men for their efforts.
I watched an incredible match on #SmackDown last night between @WWECesaro and @WWEDanielBryan – A technical masterpiece with great submission trade offs and false finishes. Reminded me of my matches with Benoit. Great job guys. #itstrue
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 16, 2021
Matthew McConaughey Admits Joining WWE Interests Him
Legendary actor, Matthew McConaughey has revealed that he is interested in potentially joining WWE down the line.
McConaughey is a well-known WWE fan, but during an interview with Maria Menounos on her Better Together podcast, the actor admitted that he is interested in working with WWE in some capacity in the future.
“I’ll say not too much ’cause as you know, can’t say too much about these things,” McConaughey said. “But it is something that interests me.”
McConaughey admitted he and his kids watch the product together as he admitted his children are starting to debating what is real and what isn’t within the sport.
“I love the suspension and disbelief, ’cause my kids and I watch it,” McConaughey revealed, “And they’re starting to get that when they go, ‘Oh this is fake.’ I’m going, ‘What are you talking about? No way!’ Because I won’t give them the wink yet, but they’re starting to get that in there, there’s a bit of one, ya know? Two of them are like, ‘this isn’t fake, it’s real!’” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions)
AJ Styles Reflects On Not Joining NXT & Almost Changing His Name In WWE
AJ Styles recently spoke about a range of topics from not going to WWE NXT and almost having his name changed.
Styles spoke with Bleacher Report where he discussed finding out that his debut for WWE would take place inside the Royal Rumble match itself, admitting it was very last minute.
“I knew that I was WWE-bound when I had that last match in Japan. I knew I was on my way. Did I know that I was in the Rumble? Nope. It seemed like until the very last minute that I was even going to be in the Royal Rumble. I was told zero things. Nobody kept me in the loop, so I was waiting around thinking, ‘I hope I can get into the Royal Rumble. That’d be cool, but I’d understand if I’m not.’
“I didn’t really tell anybody because it was one of things where I didn’t really know. Was I actually going to be in the Rumble, or was I going to be doing something in the Rumble? I didn’t know, so yeah, I didn’t tell a soul, as crazy as that sounds.”
Styles then spoke about how he went straight to the main roster rather than heading to WWE NXT like most new signings typically do.
“I would have, I think, gone to NXT for a couple of months to get familiar with what’s going on and how it’s done there, but I felt like as far as my career is concerned, I didn’t really have the time to spend in NXT,” he said. “I knew it had to be on the main roster so that, somehow, some way, I could make myself a bigger star. In the end, this is a job, and I’d like to make more money—as much as I can before I retire.”
Styles also admitted that he almost had to change his name when he joined WWE, with Triple H initially not being sure if he could have the name.
“I remember Triple H and I talking, and he said, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to be able to keep your name. I said, ‘That’s fine. I have no problem. Just so you know, I have this huge tattoo on my side that says AJ. It’s not my name—it’s my kids’ initials and birthdays, but just throwing that out there.’ Luckily, I was able to keep the whole name AJ Styles, and it worked out for the best.”
Sasha Banks Discusses Vince McMahon Changing Scripts At The Last Minute
The current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion recently spoke about the changes that Vince McMahon can make to scripts at the last minute.
The WWE Chairman is notorious for shaking things up just before the show begins, and Sasha spoke about how wrestlers have to be able to react and adapt, speaking with the Normal Not Normal podcast.
“I get a script every single week, but in WWE it’s so exciting, our boss is so legendary, and crazy, and iconic…but again crazy! He will change things in an instant, maybe sometimes he doesn’t even give you a script and just push you out there and you have to adapt. He will change a script on you in 30 seconds, in a heartbeat – you have to be able to react.”
Banks also spoke about her role on The Mandalorian, revealing how her appearance on the YouTube series, Hot Ones is what led to her being cast.
“Jon Favreau saw me on Hot Ones and decided he’d write a role for me, he liked me on there! I asked him whether I should get acting classes, he said “you just do you, you do it every Monday night on national television what are you talking about!” (H/T to Rajah.com for the transcriptions)
