WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com about the current situation regarding Brock Lesnar’s contract.

It was revealed recently that the Beast is now a free agent and is no longer under contract WWE. Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on the situation, admitting he doesn’t know what transpired, but he can’t see him anywhere else unless Tony Khan wants to pay a lot of money.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what transpired,” Angle admitted. “Something had to have happened because I heard they pulled all this merchandise off the shelves. So it’s not just Brock not having a contract and not knowing where he wants to go. The company, obviously, they’re not going to let him go. Brock’s pretty level headed. He doesn’t get in any trouble. So there’s no reason to fire the kid. He’s a tremendous athlete, a tremendous employee. So I think Brock just got tired of doing it. “I don’t know. I don’t know if he wants to fight again. I don’t know if you want to go to another company. I cannot see him going to another company, unless Tony Khan wants to pay him $10-20 million. I don’t know, but you never know, but I think Brock should just end his career in WWE. I mean the way they treat him and the way he gets paid, I don’t know why he’d not want to just stay. It’s really up to him, but I think he wants to fight. I think that’s the reason.”

There have been rumors linking Brock with a return to UFC to fight Jon Jones, and Angle revealed that the Beast told him he’d be interested in that fight.