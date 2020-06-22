Kurt Angle Praises The WWE PG Era Claiming It Is: “Good For Wrestling”

While many wrestling fans might clamour for the days of blood and violence with the Attitude Era, Kurt Angle has actually praised the current PG Era.

The WWE Hall Of Famer has worked in both eras and during a recent Facebook Q&A, Angle spoke about how he believes the PG Era is good for the industry on the whole.

“I think the PG Era is good for wrestling. I understand that we had more creative control over our characters before PG, but the fact that the PG Era came around has helped the wrestlers stay healthier. Drug tests, physicals, doctors, trainers, have become important to taking care of the health of superstars. The attitude era was special, but the wrestlers did not have the benefits of what these superstars have today. PG Era needed to happen. Plus the fact that WWE is marketing to families instead of young adults,” he replied. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

The Olympic Gold Medalist was last seen on WWE television for the black and gold brand as he worked as a special guest referee for Timothy Thatcher’s fight pit match with Matt Riddle.