Kurt Angle Reflects On His Retirement Match, Putting Over Corbin & Thoughts On Lars Sullivan

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke in detail about his retirement from wrestling.

Angle spoke in detail about how he wanted his final match to be with John Cena, admitted the two men spoke about it backstage that day at WrestleMania.

“I never reached out to John,” Angle explained. “I decided to go to Vince and talk to him about it, when I had the meeting with him I’m not even sure he even contacted John. I wasn’t expecting John to be at WrestleMania so I went to Vince a good month and a half before WrestleMania to tell him ‘I want John Cena at WrestleMania, I want it to be my retirement match. I’d love to wrestle John because I started out his career and I wanted him to end mine.’ I was hoping that he would put me in that match but it just didn’t happen.” “That’s what made me go crazy was he’s the Thuganomics Cena and I’m the Olympic hero, this would’ve been perfect,” Angle said. “I didn’t think he was going to do a throwback and ironically he did. I saw him at WrestleMania, I gave him a big hug and told him I wanted him to be his match. He said I know, it just couldn’t happen. I didn’t ask him why, maybe Cena didn’t want to wrestle at WrestleMania. Maybe that’s the reason it didn’t occur, I don’t know.”

Angle instead worked with Baron Corbin, and while he admitted that he wasn’t pleased with his performance, he did have praise for Corbin.

“He was great, very professional, very kind, respectful,” Angle said. “He was cool with doing whatever I wanted to do. He didn’t care if I kicked his ass the whole match and he snuck a victory, he was just happy to be in the ring with me. I thought that was really cool. I like the kid a lot, I was glad to do the honours for him. He’s very likeable, he’s a good kid. Very smart and knows the business. “I was relieved it was over,” Angle said. “I was a bit sad, felt a little guilty about being relieved. I never felt that way about a match before, I always did my best and I was very hard on myself all the time. This time I was very easy on myself. As long as you get through it alive you’ll be fine. My mindset before that was I don’t care if I died, as long as I have a great match. I felt guilty about that, I got a little emotional with the crowd.