Kurt Angle Reflects On Retiring A Move After His WrestleMania 21 Match

Kurt Angle recently revealed that he made the decision to retire one of his moves after his WrestleMania 21 match with Shawn Michaels.

The two men had an incredible match at WrestleMania, which saw him hit a variation of his Angle Slam, outside of the ring. The move was a more ruthless adaptation of it, wich saw Angle launch HBK into the ring post.

During the latest episode of ‘The Kurt Angle Show’ on AdFreeShows, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he didn’t have Shaun lined up properly, but he was pleased the fans got an idea of what he was trying.

“Well, he didn’t hit his hamstring. He hit his a**. I didn’t have him lined up properly, and I went backward and Shawn; it was a little lower on his body, but it did the job. It made sense. There was nothing wrong with the move, whether I hit his lower back or his a**. I think the fans got an idea of what I was trying to do.”

This was the first and last time that Angle used the move, with Angle admitting he decided to retire it after this point.