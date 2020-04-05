Kurt Angle Reportedly Told The Undertaker To Wrestle AJ Styles

The Undertaker headlined night one of WWE WrestleMania 36 last night, and it seems that Kurt Angle could have played a part in making it all happen.

The Boneyard match has been the talk of the wrestling world since it happened, with The Undertaker and AJ Styles being heavily praised for their work in entertaining fans. The match itself was eccentric and according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Kurt Angle has had a role in it.

He reported that The Undertaker had spoken to Angle following his match with Goldberg, admitting he was disappointed with the outcome of the bout. After talking, Angle suggested to the Deadman that he should wrestle AJ Styles to have his best match in years.

Obviously, when that discussion happened they were no doubt talking about an actual in-ring traditional wrestling match. However, there’s no doubt that the Boneyard match has ended up being one of Undertaker’s most memorable matches in years.