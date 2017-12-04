ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

Monday Night Raw ended in chaos this week, as Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose challenged The Bar in a match for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

It looked like The Shield members had the titles won as Rollins connected with his signature ripcord knee strike, but “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus illegally beat down his opponent until the referee was forced to call for a disqualification.

The night didn’t end there, however. Not satisfied with the outcome, Raw general manager and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle came out to restart the match – this time with no pesky disqualifications getting in the way! Rollins and Ambrose once again looked to have the gold within their grasp, until Samoa Joe surprised everyone by hitting the ring and attacking The Shield.

Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns made a bee-line to the ring in attempt to save his boys, nailing Sheamus with the Superman Punch and chasing off the “Samoan Submission Machine” through the crowd. Due to the distraction and a little violence from Samoa Joe, The Bar members managed to steal the victory and retain their titles.