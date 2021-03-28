“This is the greatest honor of my entire pro wrestling career. There have been so many people that helped me get here, and I can’t wait to say thanks to each of them. It’s a tremendous honor, one that I am still trying to process.”

Kane revealed that if someone told him this would’ve happened when he was Isaac Yankem, he’d never have believed it, but he thinks the fact he is stubborn served him well throughout his career.

“If you told me we’d be having this Hall of Fame discussion when I was Isaac Yankem, I never would have believed you,” Jacobs says. “There were tough times, and, early on in this journey, I was never a sure thing. But my stubbornness served me well. I’m extremely thankful for that, and I am so grateful for this career. I grew up on a farm in Missouri, and wrestling gave me an extraordinary life.”

Kane also spoke about how the reason he was able to have such a lengthy wrestling career is the fact that he reinvented himself.

“The secret to longevity in WWE is being able to reinvent yourself. I took so much pride in this profession, doing different things. Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan added an entirely new dimension to the Kane character. Who ever would have thought Kane could be comedic relief? A lot of that credit also goes to Bryan, who was an amazing partner. And I always took a lot of pride in showing my range as a performer.”

Kane will be joining Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, and The Great Khali as part of the Class Of 2021, and the ceremony will air on April 6th on the WWE Network and Peacock.