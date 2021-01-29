WWE
Kurt Angle Reveals Chris Benoit Almost Took His WrestleMania 19
Kurt Angle recently shared a story about WWE WrestleMania 19 and how he was almost replaced by Chris Benoit.
Yesterday it was revealed that Angle would be launching his own podcast alongside Conrad Thompson, The Kurt Angle Show. During the first episode, Angle spoke about his neck injuries that led to him losing the WWE Championship before WrestleMania.
“At first, when I came back from South Africa and I got the diagnosis from the doctor, I told Vince I’m going to have to have surgery and I’m going to have to skip WrestleMania,” recalled Angle [h/t/ WrestlingNews.co]. “He said, ‘I’ll call you back. I have an idea. Let me talk to the writers.’
“He decided that we were going to have a match before WrestleMania on SmackDown and I was going to drop the title to Brock and I believe Brock was going to go to WrestleMania and face a new opponent for the main event. I think they were going to substitute Chris Benoit, I believe. He was basically going to take my place. It bothered me.”
Kurt then told a story about how one of his neighbor’s children put the situation into perspective for him and led to him speaking with Vince.
“The next day I went to my neighbor’s house and there’s a really good kid named Johnny. He has Down’s Syndrome. He said, ‘Kurt, I’m so sad you’re not going to be wrestling against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.’ I said, ‘Yea, it’s pretty upsetting Johnny.’ He said, ‘I wish you would.’
“It stuck with me so I thought I’m going to call Vince and choose to have surgery after WrestleMania. I called him and said, ‘Why don’t we have the match at WrestleMania and I will have the surgery, but I will wait and put it off. I know my arm is atrophying but another couple weeks isn’t going to hurt, so let’s have the match.’”
Goldberg Reveals Which Wrestlers He Thinks Are The Future Of WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg has revealed who’s next. Who is next to be the face of WWE that is, discussing which stars he believes are the future.
While the former Universal Champion has been quite critical of the current WWE roster recently, in an interview with Soundsphere Magazine, Goldberg discussed which wrestlers he thinks are the future of the company.
“I mean the usual suspects… Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee and Ricochet,” he responded. “I’ve always been a HUGE fan of Finn Bálor. I’d have to say those four are the future. There’s no question about it. In my opinion. And what do I know?”
Goldberg also spoke about who he would like to see potentially win the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble match, admitting that he doesn’t care.
“Wow. That’s an interesting question. You know, I’m going to plead the 5th and just say I don’t care,” Goldberg said. “It doesn’t matter. I’ve got to get through Drew first. He’s the only one on my mind, I’m not looking past him for one second. He deserves the respect from a guy like me, he really does. I hope that I can conquer him, absolutely.”
Goldberg will be going one on one with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship this Sunday, at the WWE Royal Rumble.
WWE NXT UK Signs William Regal’s Son & More International Stars
Yesterday it was announced that Meiko Satomura will be joining the WWE NXT UK brand, but she’s not the only signing WWE has made.
Along with Satomura, WWE has signed Tony Gill (Tony Cage), from England, Metehan Kocabasoglu (Lucky Kid), from Germany, and Baily Matthews, from England.
Matthews is someone who has a clear connection to the black and gold brand as well, as he is the son of WWE NXT GM, William Regal. Below is WWE’s announcement:
Meiko Satomura, Tony Gill, Metehan Kocabasoglu and Bailey Matthews announced as latest NXT UK signings
WWE today announced the latest signings to NXT UK, including Meiko Satomura of Japan, Tony Gill of West Sussex, England, Metehan Kocabasoglu of Germany and Bailey Matthews of Blackpool, England.
They join a crop of talent who have recently debuted on NXT UK, including Rampage Brown, Aleah James, Sha Samuels and Ben Carter.
The latest NXT UK additions include:
* MEIKO SATOMURA (Niigata, Japan) – Lauded as being “the best in the world”, Meiko Satomura was part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic where she faced Toni Storm in the semi-finals. Having co-founded SENDAI Girls’ Pro Wrestling, she went on to huge success on the independent scene which saw her become PROGRESS Women’s Champion.
* TONY GILL (West Sussex, England) – Anglo-Indian Tony Gill moved to Australia as a child before heading to Canada where he trained under Lance Storm. Following in the footsteps of the biggest Punjabi names in WWE history, including The Great Khali and Jinder Mahal, Tony Gill is ready to make an impact in NXT UK bringing a combination of styles inspired by the likes of Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle.
* METEHAN KOCABASOGLU (Berlin, Germany) – Representing his Turkish heritage and currently residing in Berlin, Germany, the 6-foot powerhouse almost became a professional footballer before moving into the world of sports-entertainment. Metehan is a former wXw Champion who has competed against the likes of Timothy Thatcher, Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER.
* BAILEY MATTHEWS (Blackpool, England) – Ready to roar onto the scene and represent his hometown of Blackpool, England, Bailey Matthews is set to bring a unique style to NXT UK inspired by the likes of Johnny Saint, Billy Robinson and NXT General Manager William Regal.
NXT UK continues every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT on WWE Network and repeated Friday at 10 p.m. GMT on BT Sport in the UK.
Mick Foley Believes Wrestlers Today Are Just As Tough As His Era
When it comes to tough wrestlers, they don’t get much tougher than the Hardcore Legend, Mick Foley, and he believes today’s stars are just as tough as his era was.
Recently, both The Undertaker and Goldberg have made comments about the toughness of the current roster, making it clear that they don’t believe it’s at the same level as their particular eras.
It’s tough right now, for me, because the product has changed so much. It’s kinda soft. I’ll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. To the young guys, ‘oh, he’s a bitter old guy.’ I’m not bitter, I did my time. I walked away. I just think the product is a little soft. There are guys here and there who have an edge to them, but there’s too much pretty and not enough edge,” Undertaker told Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience.
“Get thicker skin boys and girls, that’s all I can say. When legends came in and I was in the business, I was greatly appreciative of the eyes they brought to our product. One day, those young kids will be in the position like me and I hope karma comes back to bite them in the ass,” said Goldberg on WWE After the Bell. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
However, despite their opinions, Mick Foley does not agree. The WWE Hall Of Famer took to Twitter to defend the current crop of talents, making it clear he believes they’re just as tough.
Today’s professional wrestlers are every bit as tough as the wrestlers of my era were.
Just my opinion.
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 28, 2021
