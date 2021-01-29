Kurt Angle Reveals Chris Benoit Almost Took His WrestleMania 19

Kurt Angle recently shared a story about WWE WrestleMania 19 and how he was almost replaced by Chris Benoit.

Yesterday it was revealed that Angle would be launching his own podcast alongside Conrad Thompson, The Kurt Angle Show. During the first episode, Angle spoke about his neck injuries that led to him losing the WWE Championship before WrestleMania.

“At first, when I came back from South Africa and I got the diagnosis from the doctor, I told Vince I’m going to have to have surgery and I’m going to have to skip WrestleMania,” recalled Angle [h/t/ WrestlingNews.co]. “He said, ‘I’ll call you back. I have an idea. Let me talk to the writers.’ “He decided that we were going to have a match before WrestleMania on SmackDown and I was going to drop the title to Brock and I believe Brock was going to go to WrestleMania and face a new opponent for the main event. I think they were going to substitute Chris Benoit, I believe. He was basically going to take my place. It bothered me.”

Kurt then told a story about how one of his neighbor’s children put the situation into perspective for him and led to him speaking with Vince.