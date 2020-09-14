Kurt Angle Reveals Different Roles WWE Offered Him Before Not Re-Signing

The WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle is currently not signed with WWE, but he revealed some ideas the company offered him before he left during an interview with WrestlingInc.com.

Before his time with WWE wrapped up, Kurt Angle worked as the special guest referee for the match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher, which Kurt enjoyed being part of.

“I thought it was cool. I think it was a great way for Matt to leave NXT and to give Thatcher a little bit of a rub, so it worked out well,” Angle said. “It was a great match. I thought they did a great job for what they had. I think that it was a win-win for everybody.”

One role he was offered after that point was to actually manage Matt Riddle, which he turned down, but he insisted that just because he’s not under a contract doesn’t mean there is any bad blood.

“Managing Riddle, that was a few months ago. They offered me another job coaching,” Angle disclosed. “They also offered me a Legends deal. We weren’t able to get a contract done, but I’m cool with WWE. We’re in good terms. There’s no bad blood. Every once in a while, they call me to use me for something. I did a couple appearances on TV in the last few months. Today, they have me do an ad for one of their sponsors, so I did the ad for them. So they still reach out to me. I’m just not under contract, and I kind of like that.”

Angle then elaborated on the coaching role that was offered to him, and made it clear he is happy with his current position, being used from time to time when needed.