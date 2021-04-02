Kurt Angle Reveals His Favorite Match & Which Current Wrestler Would Be A Dream Opponent

Kurt Angle recently reflected on his career and revealed which match was the favorite that he had throughout it all.

The WWE Hall Of Famer spoke with Forbes where he revealed that a match with Chris Benoit at the 2003 Royal Rumble event is the one that he thinks was his best.

“My favorite match is versus Chris Benoit at the 2003 Royal Rumble for the World Heavyweight Championship or WWE Championship. Chris was a mirror image of me with his intensity, his technique, and his persona. He stepped it up every time in the ring. We matched each other’s intensity, and it just worked extremely well. We had a lot of submission trade-offs, and a lot of false finishes and the match is really intriguing. After I won, Team Angle came out, we celebrated and I walked out of the ring. The fans stood and gave Chris a standing ovation for 15 minutes, and it was a pay-per-view, Vince McMahon let it go, and the fans appreciating Chris showed us how good that match was. Even Triple H came up to me afterward, I was only in the business three years at the time, and he said, ‘you just raised the bar.’ I didn’t know how good the match was. I thought it was okay. Now when I watch it I’m like oh my gosh, this thing’s a masterpiece. To have someone like Triple H telling you that you raise the bar, that’s a huge compliment.”

Angle also spoke about current talent and admitted that Kenny Omega would be a dream match for him to have had if he was still competing.