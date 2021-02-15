Kurt Angle Reveals His Greatest WWE Payday

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed a variety of topics, including his biggest payday in WWE.

Angle spoke about when he knew he was going to be in a WrestleMania program with Brock Lesnar, while also revealing Lesnar asked him about AJ Styles before his match with him.

“I knew before the Rumble,” Angle said. “I knew that Vince wanted a program between Brock and I. Brock had just started like maybe 6 months prior, he was relatively new but he was kicking butt. He had a big impact on the business, he had all the tools necessary to become a hugely successful pro wrestler. He’s one of the best technical workers in the business, especially when he wants to sell for you. “I remember a match between him and AJ Styles a couple years ago [at Survivor Series 2017], he said what about this AJ kid? I said he’s really good, if you sell for him Brock, you’ll have a 5 star match. That was the type of match I wanted to have with Brock [at WrestleMania 19]. Brock had to sell in order to make the fans believe that I could win.”

Angle also discussed how the two of them having a confrontation about who would win in an amateur wrestling match broke the tension between them.

“Someone asked him how he’d do against me in an amateur wrestling match and Brock said I’d crush him, I’m too big for him,” Angle said. “That was like, okay we have a problem, I’m going to have to confront Brock because when the boys start talking it gets really crazy. “It actually broke the ice between us, now we could start communicating and feel comfortable around each other. Within a couple weeks, we were traveling together. When we were doing the program together, we were traveling together, Big Show, Brock and I.”

While Angle’s match with Brock Lesnar was certainly a big one in his career, he actually revealed his biggest payday from his WWE career was a different WrestleMania bout.