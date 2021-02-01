Kurt Angle Reveals The Biggest Payday Of His Career

Kurt Angle has revealed which of the matches within his incredible career was the biggest payday for him personally.

During the debut episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle spoke about his match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21, and he admitted that was the biggest payday of his career.

“It was not, but it was one of my highest paydays. My match with Shawn Michaels was my biggest payday, at WrestleMania 21. I think because it was a featured match and it was Shawn and myself. No title on the line, so we weren’t main eventing, but it was a dream match and I think that that’s the reason why Vince paid me more for that match than any of the other matches. You know I main evented WrestleMania 19, sort of WrestleMania 20 because I was in a World Title match and WrestleMania 22 which I was in a World Title match, but they weren’t on last, very last. But I made the same money on all three of those main events. But Shawn’s match I made a little bit more.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

In the end, Angle picked up the victory against Shawn Michaels via submission in what was an incredible match.