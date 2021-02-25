WWE
Kurt Angle Reveals The WWE WrestleMania 21 Finish Was Up To Them
During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, the Olympic Hero spoke about the WWE WrestleMania 21 match with Shawn Michaels.
Michaels and Angle put together a fantastic match, which has been highly praised since then. However, according to Angle, the finish of the match for HBK to tap out was actually a decision that Michaels made.
“Vince left it up to us,” Kurt recalled on The Kurt Angle Show. “I was surprised, I didn’t know that’s what he did. When I met with Shawn four days before WrestleMania, we went to ‘hotel party room’ where they had a ring set-up and you would structure the matches. Shawn came to me and said, ‘We don’t have a finish for WrestleMania, but I think you should go over by tap out and this is why. I think you’re going to do a program with Batista and we need to make you look really strong. I was like, wow, Shawn Michaels just told me he was going to do a job for me. I was pleasantly surprised and didn’t know if he was serious. It showed me that he respected me and he knew we would have an incredible match and it wouldn’t matter whether he won or lost. I understand the program with Batista, which never happened, but I’m sure it was supposed to. Shawn just decided to let me win without the guarantee that we would wrestle again because there weren’t any plans for us to wrestle after that.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Kurt Angle never went on to feud with Batista, as he continued working with Triple H following this WrestleMania.
Riddle Reflects On His First Meeting With Vince McMahon
Riddle recently spoke about the first time that he met Vince McMahon, with the WWE Chairman calling him a goof.
The current United States Champion has thrived since joining the main roster, but while he’s been a serious threat in the ring, he has typically done comedic segments backstage and in his promos. When speaking with WWE’s The Bump, Riddle reflected on being seen as a goof, even by Vince McMahon himself.
“Even though I come off like a goof, even Vince [McMahon], the first time, he’s like, ‘You’re kind of a goof.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know I’m kind of a goof.’ He’s like ‘that’s not a good thing.’ ‘For me, it is because I can back it up. I’m tough, and I can fight – Being a goof for me is good.
“People are going to see me in a new light, maybe people are going to take me a little more serious. Because a lot of people are like, ‘he’s so goofy.’ You guys realise I get to be goofy because I can break your neck and choke you out, knock you unconscious – I’ve been breaking people in real life.
“I’m 35 and get to be a goofball because I’m a serious animal and savage when it comes to competing in the ring.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)
Ric Flair Discusses A Gift That Triple H Got Him After Reid’s Passing
Ric Flair conducted a very emotional interview with WrestlingInc.com recently, discussing his relationship with the McMahon family.
The Nature Boy admitted that he is no longer close to the rest of the Four Horseman, but he spoke about the closeness of his relationship with the McMahon family. He admitted that they’ve had ups and downs, but he shared a touching story about a gift Triple H gave him after Reid’s death.
“I’ve moved on. Trust me, I’ve had words with Hunter, and I’ve had words with Stephanie,” Ric said. “I’ve argued with them, and we’ve had tough times too. I was drinking a lot, and Steph and I had a bad argument. I said something terrible, but they’ve forgiven me and so has Hunter, and Vince has never left my side ever since the day I met him. And they couldn’t have done more for my son.
“I can remember after we buried Reid, I put one of my Hall of Fame rings on Reid. At NXT one time, Hunter said, ‘I need to talk to you,’ and I maybe thought I had done something wrong. And he called me into his office, and he had a duplicate ring with Reid’s name engraved on it. That’s someone who cares. I spent half the time with Hunter than I did with those guys (the Horsemen).”
Ric Flair then went on to claim that his relationship with the McMahon family is ‘golden.’
“It’s golden. It always has been, but I don’t give it enough attention,” Ric admitted. “Stephanie, before I was getting divorced, she was there. She knew I was dying with Reid. Years ago in her 20s just supporting me and Hunter’s always been there, and Shawn’s been there.”
Flair then went on to talk about his 30 For 30 and how he called out both Shawn Michaels and Jim Ross for their comments in the documentary. However, he has revealed that they’ve patched things up since, even though he hurt JR’s feelings.
“After my 30 for 30, I was mad at Shawn and went out on social media and said that thing. I was so damn mad but actually what he was saying was the truth, and Jim Ross was saying the truth too. I got mad at Jim, and I called him and said, ‘F**k you Jim. Why are you saying that?’ But you know, it was the truth. I don’t know how to be alone, and that’s going back to when I was just a kid.
“But anyway, we’re all good now, and that’s all that matters. I’ve apologized, and I really hurt Jim’s feelings. He went to Ashley (Charlotte) and said, ‘I’m so upset about your dad being mad.’ I just can’t emphasize enough to people that you can’t just go out half cocked, have a drink and start calling people out, that’s what I did. I was mad at everybody. Nobody wants to hear the truth.”
Karrion Kross Ready To Step Up And Face Finn Balor At WWE WrestleMania 37
Finn Balor has spoken about a possible NXT Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 37, and it seems Karrion Kross is happy to step up.
Of course, Karrion Kross is a former WWE NXT Champion, and he was never actually beaten for the title which he had to vacate due to injury. Since returning, Kross hasn’t had a shot at the title.
When Kross was asked by Ryan Satin of WWE on Fox about possibly competing against Balor on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, he made it very clear that he’s happy to compete.
“100 percent. Yes, I would. I don’t know where that began – whether it was online or if it was Finn’s suggestion through another interview – but people have been creating these pictures where they post the both of us with the WrestleMania background for weeks now. I hope the company is listening to that because there seems to be an interest and a demand for that.”
He added, “I hope fans get what they’re looking for because I’d be more than happy to step up on The Grandest Stage of Them All and do that.”
Kross was in action this week on WWE NXT in a NoDQ match against Santos Escobar, with the former WWE NXT Champion picking up the victory.
